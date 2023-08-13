5 Must-read children’s books highlighting Caribbean culture

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Nicanor Gordon (Caribbean National Weekly) highlights five Caribbean-centric children’s books: My Mother Was a Nanny (Laura James), Good Night My Sweet Island (Petrea Seaman Honychurch), La Noche Before Three Kings Day (Sheila Colón-Bagley), Dreams of Green: A Three Kings’ Day Story (Mariel Jungkunz), and Abuela’s Wishing Tree/El árbol de los deseos de abuela (Mitzi Fernandez Spitzer).

In a world where understanding and celebrating heritage becomes increasingly essential, designated heritage days, weeks, and months serve as periods to honor and highlight marginalized groups. Recognizing this, there exists a trove of literature that provides children of Caribbean descent with mirrors reflecting their rich cultural background.

The importance of heritage in children’s literature

Children’s literature serves as more than just entertainment; it acts as a window into one’s culture and identity. For Caribbean youth, there is immense value in seeing their narratives play out in the stories they encounter. The tales from the Caribbean, with their distinct flair and traditions, when interwoven with children’s fiction, create a mesmerizing blend.

Highlighted here are five engaging Caribbean-centric children’s books:

My Mother Was a Nanny by Laura James

Self-taught Afro-Antiguan American artist, Laura James crafts a touching portrayal of her Brooklyn upbringing, capturing the essence of her mother – a nanny, domestic worker, and homemaker.

Through her narrative, James shatters misconceptions about Caribbean nannies. Her mother’s multifaceted life, filled with love, challenges, and commitment, is beautifully visualized with James’ signature acrylic illustrations.

Good Night My Sweet Island by Petrea Seaman Honychurch, illustrated by Susanne Heitz

As day transitions to night on Waitukubuli (Dominica’s Kalinago name), readers are taken on a poetic voyage through Dominica’s vibrant landscapes and culture. This bedtime narrative, with its rhythmic cadence and enchanting visuals, offers a soothing journey leading to slumber. The inclusion of Dominican Creole French words, further elucidated in a glossary, adds depth to the tale.

La Noche Before Three Kings Day by Sheila Colón-Bagley, illustrated by Alejandro Mesa

Inspired by the beloved poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” this rendition captures the fervor of Three Kings Day, honoring the Puerto Rican tradition. Vividly detailed through Mesa’s digital illustrations, readers experience the joyous festivities and a young girl’s enchanting encounter with the Three Kings.

Dreams of Green: A Three Kings’ Day Story by Mariel Jungkunz, illustrated by Mónica Paola Rodriguez

When Lucía relocates from Puerto Rico to snowy Ohio, her familiar world shifts. Confronted with the challenge of celebrating Three Kings Day without the familiar grass for the Kings’ camels, Lucía’s innovative spirit emerges. Rodriguez’s touching illustrations capture a family’s journey of adaptation and the warmth of preserving traditions.

Abuela’s Wishing Tree/El árbol de los deseos de abuela by Mitzi Fernandez Spitzer, illustrated by Julia Sarapata de Carvalho

On the cusp of their quinceañera, a Cuban American girl delves deep into her family’s memories of Cuba. Through the metaphor of Abuela’s tree, sprouted from a Cuban seed, readers explore the profound sacrifices made for new beginnings and the enduring cultural ties binding the family to their homeland. The evocative bilingual narrative is beautifully complemented by emotionally charged digital artwork.

These Caribbean books underscore the significance of understanding and cherishing one’s heritage, a vital element in fostering inclusivity and cultural appreciation in the younger generation. For original article, see https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/news/caribbean-news/unearthing-island-tales-five-must-read-childrens-books-highlighting-caribbean-culture