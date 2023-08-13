Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this “visual story” from the Daily O to our attention, with additional details about the three Caribbean airports selected for this photo gallery.

The list includes Saba Airport (official name: Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport; also see previous post see World’s most scenic airport landing: Saba), Saint-Barthélemy Rémy de Haenen Airport (formerly known as Gustave III Airport), and Culebra Airport (official name: Aeropuerto Benjamín Rivera Noriega).

For the photo gallery, see https://www.dailyo.in/visualstories/webstories/10-scenic-island-airports-around-the-world-54804-09-08-2023

[Photo above is not from Daily O; see https://robbreport.com/motors/aviation/slideshow/the-5-most-scenic-airports-in-the-world/juancho-e-yrausquin-airport-saba-dutch-antilles/]





