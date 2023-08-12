Puerto Rican women push the boundaries of Latinx art & culture

The full title of this article is “Puerto Rican women push the boundaries of Latinx art and culture in New York City.” Here are excerpts from the article and interview by Damaly González (NACLA), who writes, “Four prominent Latinx art institutions celebrate important anniversaries under the visionary leadership of Puerto Rican women.” She features The Center of Puerto Rican Studies (CENTRO), The Nuyorican Poets Café, The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center, and The Latinx Project. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Puerto Ricans are the Latinx vanguards of the East Coast. With mass migration from the island to New York City beginning in the 1950s, Puerto Ricans have transformed and enriched the city in lasting ways through their art, heritage, and multicultural perspective. [. . .]

This year, four such institutions are celebrating important anniversaries: The Center of Puerto Rican Studies (CENTRO), the largest research center in the United States centering the Puerto Rican experience, and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, dedicated to poetry and spoken word, are both honoring 50 years. The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center has been supporting artists and their projects for three decades, and New York University’s The Latinx Project celebrates five years of promoting diasporic arts, culture, and scholarship.

While historically these institutions have been led by men, they have evolved along with the debates around gender politics. Aside from their long and continued legacies, these proudly Boricua cultural institutions are all being shaped by the leadership and vision of Puerto Rican women in a powerful culmination of pushing the boundaries of Latinx existence and creativity forward in the United States.

Legacies of Representation

The story of CENTRO began in 1973 when a group of students, faculty, and activists came together to make the university more accessible and relevant to the Puerto Rican community, forming an institution where the Puerto Rican experience in the United States would be researched and archived. The institution emerged from a larger wave of 1960s student movements around the country that fought for the establishment of academic programs like Chicana/o Studies on the west coast and Puerto Rican Studies in midwestern and east coast universities. [. . .]

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe, also founded in 1973, emerged from this context. Puerto Rican poet and Rutgers University professor Miguel Algarín—along with playwrights, poets, and artists like Miguel Piñero, Pedro Pietri, Lucky Cienfuegos, and Richard August—dared to open a space where poetry and spoken word representing the New York and Puerto Rican experience could be expressed and celebrated at a time when it wasn’t recognized or valued in the mainstream.

The courage of the young Nuyorican poets planted the seeds that would inspire the founding of The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center, which opened on the Lower East Side in 1993. Formed by a culturally diverse group of artists— Puerto Rican poet Ed Vega Yunqué, Uruguayan actor and director Nelson Landrieu, and Dominican actor Mateo Gómez—The Clemente’s mission was to provide affordable studios for artists and curate performances, exhibitions, and educational programs. [. . .]

Ongoing conversations around the preservation, present, and future existence of Latinx communities inspired the newest Latinx institution, The Latinx Project at NYU founded in 2018 by anthropologist and professor of social and cultural analysis Arlene Dávila. The center promotes Latinx art, culture, and scholarship through a range of public programming, publications, and the sponsorship of artists and scholars. [. . .]

The Legacy Lives On

CENTRO, part of Hunter College and headed since July of 2021 by Yarimar Bonilla and soon to be led by Dr. Yomaira Figueroa starting in fall 2023, has grown into the largest center for Puerto Rican studies in the country. The institution recently received a $3 million grant from Governor Kathy Hochul to expand its programming and strengthen a new generation of scholarship, celebrated through its recent program Thinking with Bad Bunny: Cultural Politics and the Future of Puerto Rico. The symposium brought together artists, scholars, and community members to be in conversation about a massively successful reggaeton artist as a catalyst to discuss the politics of race, queerness, cultural appropriation, and Latinidad.

For its part, The Nuyorican Poets Cafe was recently awarded a $24 million grant that will significantly expand its reach and programming. The Clemente Center launched LxNY: The Latinx Arts Consortium of New York in 2020, a peer network “dedicated to knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and collective action towards systemic change,” and recently collaborated with the iconic Dominican writer and musician Rita Indiana in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The Latinx Project was recently awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to expand its programmatic reach and impact.

At this critical juncture for Latinx arts and culture and for their respective institutions, I spoke with Arlene Dávila of the Latinx Project, Libertad O. Guerra of The Clemente, and Caridad del la Luz of the Nuyorican Poets Café about the importance of their work and interconnected institutional missions.

Damaly Gonzalez: What do you think your institution does for the community and for the nation as a whole?

Arlene Dávila (The Latinx Project): It’s an exciting time when we see new Latinx Studies centers being founded across the U.S., which is so overdue. However, as a rule most tend to be social science and research policy based. Humanities and arts centered spaces are very few, so we’re filling a lot of voids and hope to become a model to transform the conversation around Latinx studies, hopefully by inspiring other colleagues to carve arts/culture focused spaces in their own institutions which is so necessary and overdue.

Libertad O. Guerra (The Clemente): It has acted as an anchor in a community where everything is in flux, and where a lot of that flux is about erasing the cultural memory embedded in the built environment. We are providing a precedent, an example, that a cultural worker community can self-manage its own affairs.

Caridad de la Luz (Nuyorican Poets Café): What the Nuyorican provides is basically the importance of poetry and the teaching and place to do it. We fill the void where schools aren’t providing arts for students. We fill that gap. The poets that come through and express themselves are at the pulse of humanity. We have a place where we can hear the heart pound. It is a place of trust and a reflection of the African and Puerto Rican diaspora like me. [. . .]

For full article and interview, please see https://nacla.org/puerto-rican-women-push-boundaries-latinx-art-and-culture-new-york-city

[Photo above by Jonathan González: Performance by The Clemente.]