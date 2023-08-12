New Book: “La revolución haitiana y Puerto Rico (1789-1804)”

Sociologist and historian Francisco Moscoso’s La revolución haitiana y Puerto Rico (1789-1804) [The Haitian Revolution and Puerto Rico (1789-1804)] was published by Ediciones Laberinto this year. This book examines the events leading to the Haitian Revolution with a focus on the effects and repercussions for the people of Puerto Rico.

Description: In the late 18th century, against the backdrop of the French Revolution of 1789, free mulattoes who were discriminated against and despised by whites and black slaves alike, staged their own triumphant liberating revolution beginning in August 1791. Throughout the colonial period the French part of the island was always known as Saint-Domingue. Conquering independence in January 1804, the revolutionaries accepted the name of Haiti for their new identity and free republic. The revolution led by black enslaved people is the main theme of this book. Likewise, we tried to document ways in which the example of those Haitian rebels impacted the nearby colony of Puerto Rico. Although not remotely close to the magnitude of the slave plantation system of Saint-Domingue, in Puerto Rico there was also slavery and resistance to that regime of exploitation of labor and denial of the human person. Puerto Rico was one of the countries where hundreds of landowners and other French refugees flocked to, including those who were able to bring their slaves, at the end of the 18th century and beginning of the 19th century.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original description and more information, see https://www.libreriaisla.com/collections/novedades/products/la-revolucion-hatiana-y-puerto-rico-1789-1804