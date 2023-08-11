New Book: “Defiant Bodies”

Nikoli A. Attai’s Defiant Bodies: Making Queer Community in the Anglophone Caribbean was published by Rutgers University Press in July 2023.

Angelique V. Nixon (author of Resisting Paradise: Tourism, Diaspora, and Sexuality in Caribbean Culture) writes, “Defiant Bodies honors the erotic autonomy and radical defiance of queer and trans people in the Caribbean. Through a fierce investigation into Caribbean sexual politics, the book offers an eloquent ethnographic study featuring engagement with Caribbean LGBTQ+ activists and careful critiques of human rights discourses. Ultimately, Nikoli Attai reveals the complex ways that queer people make community and create unexpected pathways for space and liberation in the region. Defiant Bodies is an outstanding contribution to the field of Caribbean queer and sexuality studies!”

Description: In the Anglophone Caribbean, international queer human rights activists strategically located within and outside of the region have dominated interventions seeking to address issues affecting people across the region; a trend that is premised on an idea that the Caribbean is extremely homophobic and transphobic, resulting in violence and death for people who defy dominant sexual and gender boundaries. Human rights activists continue to utilize international financial and political resources to influence these interventions and the region’s engagement on issues of homophobia, transphobia, discrimination, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. This focus, however, elides the deeply complex nature of queerness across different spaces and places, and fails to fully account for the nuances of queer sexual and gender politics and community making across the Caribbean.

Defiant Bodies: Making Queer Community in the Anglophone Caribbean problematizes the neocolonial and homoimperial nature of queer human rights activism in in four Anglophone Caribbean nations — Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago — and thinks critically about the limits of human rights as a tool for seeking queer liberation. It also offers critical insight into the ways that queer people negotiate, resist, and disrupt homophobia, transphobia, and discrimination by mobilizing “on the ground” and creating transgressive communities within the region.

NIKOLI A. ATTAI is an assistant professor of ethnic studies at Colorado State University.

See TOC and more information at https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/defiant-bodies/9781978830356