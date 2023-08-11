Blue Mahoe: Symbol of strength and resilience

Lorenzo Gordon (Jamaica Gleaner) writes about the national tree of Jamaica, the Blue Mahoe, a “symbol of strength and resilience.”

The Blue Mahoe (Hibiscus elatus) is the national tree of Jamaica. It is indigenous to the island and grows more than 20 metres (66 feet) in height. The tall, straight trunk and the green, broad leaves with the hibiscus-like flowers are a sight to behold.

It is a symbol of strength and resilience. It can withstand strong winds and salt spray, and it is often found growing on cliffs and in other difficult-to-reach places. This tree is a reminder that we can overcome any obstacle if we are strong and determined.

For centuries, the Blue Mahoe has been a part of Jamaican culture. It is mentioned in Christopher Columbus’ writings as he encountered it when he first landed on the island in 1494. The Taino people, Jamaica’s original inhabitants, used the tree for its medicinal properties as well.

The Blue Mahoe was designated as Jamaica’s national tree in the 1960s. This was an appropriate choice because the tree represents the Jamaican people’s strength, resilience, and beauty.

POPULAR SYMBOL

In Jamaican art and culture, the Blue Mahoe is a popular symbol. It appears frequently in paintings, sculptures, and other works of art. The tree appears in songs, poems, and stories.

The Blue Mahoe is indeed a symbol of Jamaica’s beauty and strength. It represents hope and resilience for the Jamaican people. [. . .]

For original article, see https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/art-leisure/20230723/blue-mahoe-symbol-strength-and-resilience