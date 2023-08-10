Art Exhibition: “Arena entre las manos”

“Arena entre las manos” [Sand between your hands] is a new collective exhibition at Galleria Continua in Havana. This exhibition—featuring work by Daniel Burén, Iván Capote, Loris Cecchini, Elisabet Cerviño, Shilpa Gupta, Luis López-Chávez, Carlos Martiel, José Mesías, Hans Op de Beck, Nari Ward, and José Yaque—opens on August 19, 2023, at 6:00pm.

Galleria Continua-Habana is located at 108 Rayo Street between Zanja & Dragones, Barrio Chino, Havana, Cuba.

For more information, see https://www.galleriacontinua.com/crm/newsletter_text/preview.php?id=615

Also see https://www.galleriacontinua.com/about/habana/history and https://www.galleriacontinua.com/exhibitions-list-pictures/current/habana