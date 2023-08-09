Keepers of Heritage explores rich tradition of Puerto Rican art

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Amanda Hagood (The Gabber) reviews an exhibition organized by Ángel Rivera Morales, “Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales/Custodios de la herencia: Cuentos ocultos,” on view through October 1, 2023, at The Gallery at Creative Pinellas (located at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, Florida). Here are excerpts from Hagood’s detailed review.

Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos, which opened at Creative Pinellas on Aug. 3, captures a sweeping, multidimensional story. The exhibit’s works range across decades and distances, tracing the legacy of Puerto Rican artists. It is curated by Keepers of Heritage, a creative collective which began in 2015 as an effort to document, present, and promote the contributions of the island’s artistic community.

“We hope to do some justice to this story,” explains KOH artist and organizer Angel Rivera Morales. Rivera Morales is the former proprietor of the New Concept Barbershop and Art Gallery in Orlando. Representing 21 artists in painting, sculpture, and drawing, the show contains multitudes. It delves into rich questions of inspiration, identity, and the struggle for a better world.

Hidden Tales

The exhibit contains some impressive feats of artistry: Pablo Rubio’s ship-like stainless steel sculptures enthrall. Aby Ruiz’s labyrinthine polyptych of surreal sketches engrosses. Juan Nieves Burgos’s vivid acrylics summon delicious visions of tropical fruit, and Luis Soto’s incisive aerosols invite comparisons to Banksy. Even a casual stroll through the gallery reveals the incredible skill and vision of the KOH artists, each speaking to hidden stories of the Puerto Rican diaspora in their own way.

Some pieces strike a more intimate tone. Joan Emanuelli Sanchez’s charcoal portraits confront you with the unforgettable images of real people in the grip of suffering. In a series of three drawings, a daughter of two deaf parents shares signs they taught her with gorgeously rendered hands and a gaze that penetrates straight to the soul. Michael Irrizary Pagan elucidates the workings of a dysfunctional family in “La Baraja,” casting each member as surreal character in a doomed card game, their table peppered with Taíno symbols and good luck charms. Both give voice to another kind of defining narrative and the role art can play in exploring our origins.

Treasures in a Connecticut Basement

In some ways, the exhibit is anchored by Valentín Tirado-Barreto’s three monumental paintings, located in the heart of the gallery. They depict the 16th-century murder of conquistador Diego Salcedo, a group of Taíno warriors inspired by a war god, and a slave uprising. Each showcases Tirado’s daring use of color and shadow, dynamic tangle figures that bring these historical struggles powerfully to life.

But the story of how Rivera Morales located the paintings is almost as dramatic as the paintings themselves. Following a story from a visitor to his New Concept Gallery in Orlando, Rivera found 30 paintings and a trove of archival materials in the basement of a home in Newington, Connecticut. He learned that Tirado, like many Puerto Rican intellectuals, had been recruited to teach the population of immigrants who had come to the area to work. There, he had dedicated himself to teaching Puerto Rico’s history and culture through his art.

“And now the paintings are still telling that story,” he smiles. [. . .]

