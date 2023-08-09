Art Exhibition: “That which I have found, becomes mine”

Readytex Art Gallery presents visual artist Kurt Nahar in his solo exhibition “That which I have found, becomes mine,” curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace from DVCAI (Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator) in Miami, Florida. The exhibition opens on Thursday, August 10, at 7:30pm at Readytex Art Gallery, and will remain on view until Saturday September 2, 2023.

Description: For the bold artworks presented in this thought-provoking show, Kurt draws from the endless array of people, objects, experiences and impressions that continuously trigger his highly inquisitive and creative brain. He absorbs and processes these impulses and ultimately makes them his, to be used in his art at his discretion, or sometimes also his indiscretion. He combines these with his great love for language and wordplay, numerology and various found objects, to create a striking collection of canvases, assemblages and art installations that reference sexuality, his deeper search for identity and socio-political injustice. [. . .]

Kurt Nahar received his art education at the Nola Hatterman Art Academy in Suriname and at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and the Performing arts in Jamaica. The artist is currently a teacher at the Nola Hatterman Art Academy himself.

Nahar uses his art to express his thoughts and emotions on various subjects related to questionable social and political circumstances in Suriname and in other countries worldwide, in a bold and often confrontational manner. By doing so he hopes to increase awareness, to break the trend of silent acceptance and to ultimately stimulate discussion. His technique is inspired by the methods of his predecessors from the era of Dadaism. The use of collage techniques and simple objects are characteristic for his art. [. . .]

For more on the artist, see https://readytexartgallery.com/readytex_artist/kurt-nahar/

For more information, see https://readytexartgallery.com/readytex_event/solo-exhibition-that-which-i-have-found-becomes-mine-by-kurt-nahar/