Film: “Satanic Hispanics”

Satanic Hispanics is a horror film anthology by a series of Latino/Latin American directors (see below), including Cuban filmmaker Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead). The film opens in theaters on September 14, 2023. [Shown above is Salvadoran-American actor Efren Ramírez as The Traveler. See trailer below.] Jill Goldsmith (Deadline) writes:

Satanic Hispanics world premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin in 2022 where earned the Best Director Award and went on to play over a dozen festivals. [. . .] The film begins with The Traveler (Efren Ramirez, Napoleon Dynamite), the only survivor of a police raid on a house in El Paso, who tells of magic he’s witnessed, with each tale spinning into one of the film’s shorts.

“This movie is very special for us,” said Brugues, who also produced in addition to directing a segment. “The first all-Latino horror anthology, made by some of the best horror directors representing us from all corners of Latin America, and focused on telling our stories. We couldn’t be happier having Iconic Events joining us in unleashing our Latino mayhem on you during Hispanic Heritage month.” [. . .]

Synopsis: When police raid a house in El Paso, they find it full of dead Latinos, and only one survivor. He’s known as The Traveler, and when they take him to the station for questioning, he tells them those lands are full of magic and talks about the horrors he’s encountered in his long time on this earth, about portals to other worlds, mythical creatures, demons and the undead.

Directed by Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider!), Demián Rugna (Terrified), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell), Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead), and Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), the film spotlights Hispanic talent both in front and behind the camera. Each director hails from a different corner of Latin America, contributing folklore and political and social commentary from Argentina, Cuba, and Mexico, fused through a genre lens. The cast includes Efren Ramirez, Greg Grunberg, Hemky Madera, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Patricia Velásquez, Jacob Vargas, Ari Allegos, and Demian Salomon.

See trailer here:

For original information, see http://cinelatinoamericano.org/cineasta.aspx?cod=199

For Deadline review, see https://deadline.com/2023/02/dread-iconic-events-satanic-hispanics-latino-horror-anthology-opening-theaters-north-america-1235258576/