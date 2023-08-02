New Book: “Family Lore”

Family Love (Ecco/HarperCollins,2023) a novel by Elizabeth Acevedo, is now on the shelves.

Angie Cruz (author of How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water and Dominicana) writes, “Flor is throwing herself a wake and reminding us that ‘even a long life is too short.’ So while we are here ‘let’s eat, and dance, and be alive.’ Acevedo has written unforgettable characters who breathe new life to how we grieve, age, take care of each other. Family Lore is a big-hearted novel, a wonderful debut!”

Description: From the bestselling, National Book Award–winning author Elizabeth Acevedo comes her first novel for adults, the story of one Dominican-American family told through the voices of its women as they await a gathering that will forever change their lives.

Flor has a gift: she can predict, to the day, when someone will die. So when she decides she wants a living wake—a party to bring her family and community together to celebrate the long life she’s led—her sisters are surprised. Has Flor foreseen her own death, or someone else’s? Does she have other motives? She refuses to tell her sisters, Matilde, Pastora, and Camila.

But Flor isn’t the only person with secrets: her sisters are hiding things, too. And the next generation, cousins Ona and Yadi, face tumult of their own.

Spanning the three days prior to the wake, Family Lore traces the lives of each of the Marte women, weaving together past and present, Santo Domingo and New York City. Told with Elizabeth Acevedo’s inimitable and incandescent voice, this is an indelible portrait of sisters and cousins, aunts and nieces—one family’s journey through their history, helping them better navigate all that is to come.

Family Lore

Elizabeth Acevedo

Ecco/HarperCollins, August 2023

384 pages

ISBN 978-0063207264 (hc)

For more information, see https://www.harpercollins.com/products/family-lore-elizabeth-acevedo