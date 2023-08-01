[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, Connecticut) presents “Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Derek Walcott,” Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 10:30am via Zoom. To register for this online discussion, to receive the Zoom invitation link and readings packet, visit https://wiltonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/.

Description: Please join us online as Janet Krauss leads a discussion of a selection of poems by Derek Walcott. Links to the poems will be emailed in advance of the program.

Derek Walcott, a master of imagery, was born on St. Lucia, the Caribbean Island in 1930. It was said that his poetry reveals a “great luminosity sustained by a historical vision, the outcome of a multicultural commitment.” These words were pronounced when he won the Nobel Prize of Literature in 1992 for his epic poem, “Omeros” that recreates the Trojan War as a conflict between Caribbean fishermen. “Omeros” does more than that: it addresses Colonialism taking over Walcott’s people on St. Lucia.

Much of this history exists in the poems we will discuss. Schooled in the English tradition on St. Lucia, he often wrote about his dual inheritance between his English and West Indian ancestry.

Walcott taught at many universities in America, founded theaters wherever he traveled and one with his twin brother in Trinidad where he lived most of his life. He died in 2017 leaving behind a rich, original body of work and several plays. We will explore his “lavish inventiveness of language” and “emotional depth” as The New York Times so aptly phrased his gift.

Janet Krauss, who has two books of poetry published, “Borrowed Scenery,” Yuganta Press, and “Through the Trees of Autumn,” Spartina Press, has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University. Her mission is to help and guide Bridgeport’s young children through her teaching creative writing, leading book clubs and reading to and engaging a kindergarten class. As a poet, she co-directs the poetry program of the Black Rock Art Guild. Several of her poems have been published in Amethyst Review.

