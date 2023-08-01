A moment of visibility for Puerto Rican artists in U.S. museums

Art and design columnist Carolina A. Miranda (Los Angeles Times) writes about the visibility of Puerto Rican artists in the U.S. art world. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

[. . .] Boricua artists represent

Over the last year, as I’ve worked to complete a monograph on Nuyorican painter Juan Sánchez (almost there!), I’ve had the opportunity to dive into Puerto Rican history (art historical and otherwise) and into the particulars of artistic movements that have emerged from the island as well as the expansive diaspora now based in the United States. (Puerto Ricans in the U.S. have outnumbered those on the island since 2006.)

Despite the presence, the Puerto Rican experience has remained underrepresented in major arts institutions in the U.S. When the group exhibition “no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria” opened at the Whitney Museum in November, New York Times critic Holland Cotter noted in his review that it was the first major survey of Puerto Rican art in a major U.S. museum in almost half a century.

This singular absence speaks to the greater historical absence of Latinos in major U.S. cultural institutions. It also reflects the unique dilemma of Puerto Rican culture: Among the global intelligentsia, the U.S. colony is often regarded as not quite the U.S., not quite Latin America.

The ongoing exhibition “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” currently on view at LACMA, provides a good example of how Puerto Rico is overlooked in sweeping exhibitions that purportedly cover the breadth of the continent. The show, which explores the connections between Africa and the Americas as a result of the transatlantic slave trade, features not a single Puerto Rican artist.Top of Form

This is curious, given the abundance of iconic Puerto Rican artworks centered on Black life — such as Francisco Oller‘s “El Velorio,” from 1893, which depicts a baquiné, a wake held to mark the death of a child in the Afro Boricua tradition. Absent from sections that touched on civil rights were the Young Lords, the militant Puerto Rican civil rights group that emerged in Chicago in the late 1960s and later became prominent in New York (having an important influence on culture there). Also absent: any depiction of Pedro Albizu Campos, the mixed-race Puerto Rican independence leader who materializes regularly in art.

The traveling exhibition was organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Museu de Arte de Sāo Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The National Gallery’s installation did include a sculpture by Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind-Ramos (more on him in a bit), but he doesn’t figure in the show’s catalog.

The absence is glaring.

Thankfully, this year, “Afro Atlantic Histories” was more the exception than the rule. The Whitney’s group exhibition was critical in bringing visibility to Puerto Rican artists, as was another important group show, “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s to today,” which was on view at the MCA Chicago this past spring — and will land at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego next year. (I wrote all about these exhibitions for the New York Review of Books earlier this month.)

Next month, the MCA Chicago will open another survey focused specifically on Puerto Rican artists called “entre horizontes: Art and Activism Between Chicago and Puerto Rico,” and currently the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City has a solo show by installation artist Pepón Osorio. It joins an ongoing solo show by Lind-Ramos at MoMA PS1 that features almost a dozen of the totemic assemblages for which he has become known. These employ a variety of found materials — pieces of vegetation, musical instruments, old FEMA tarps, scraps of rope and various bits of industrial detritus — to create pieces that evoke spiritual deities and reference the island’s colonial histories. The New York Times’ Cotter described it in his review as “a fantastic terrestrial and celestial mystery tour of an exhibition.”

I caught the exhibition when I was trotting through New York early last month, and it is powerful. Lind-Ramos is a master of material, transforming old tarps into water and figures that feel like apparitions of the Virgin Mary; he is also a master of critique, taking jabs at colonial power in Spain and the U.S. But his figures also resonate with the history and culture of his native Loiza, a town that was originally settled by free Blacks. His work stands in acknowledgment of vital tradition. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/newsletter/2023-07-29/daniel-lind-ramos-at-ps1-essential-arts-arts-culture

[Photos above by Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times: Daniel Lind-Ramos’ “El Viejo Griot” (2022-23) is on view at MoMA PS1 in New York; Miguel Luciano’s “Shields/Escudos” (2020), on view at the Whitney Museum earlier this year.]