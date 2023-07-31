Book Launch: Esmeralda Santiago’s “Las Madres”

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and the Penguin Random House Group present Esmeralda Santiago for the launch of her latest novel, Las Madres (Knopf, 1 August 2023). This event will take place at the headquarters of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 6:30pm (EST). Free tickets to this event are available through https://thebookmarkpr.com/.

[Also see previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2023/07/31/new-book-las-madres/]

For more information, see https://thebookmarkpr.com/