Protest announced against unveiling statue of slave leader Tula in Curaçao

A protest has been announced in Curaçao against the planned unveiling of a statue of the historical slave leader Tula. The statue, depicting a naked man, is scheduled to be unveiled in the center of Willemstad on August 17, according to the organizers of the protest.

The non-parliamentary political organization Kousa Promé expressed their concerns during a press conference on Tuesday. They believe that the statue of Tula, who is officially recognized as a national hero in Curaçao, does not accurately depict him. They point out that the face does not resemble Tula’s, and they find the nudity inappropriate.

The statue, created by Dutch artist Toos Hagenaars in 1973, also sparked protests when she lived in Curaçao. Since then, the statue has been kept in the Netherlands.

The decision to bring back the statue to Curaçao during the commemoration year of the slavery past has not been finalized, nor has the location for its placement in Willemstad been determined.

Kousa Promé emphasizes the importance of involving the people in the creation of a statue of a national hero like Tula. The party previously proposed the establishment of an official committee of experts, with the approval of the people, to develop a plan for a dignified and representative statue of Tula. They also call for the participation of local sculptors in this process.

Last week, the party suggested, during a press conference, to organize an art contest among schoolchildren, where they would draw the face of Tula. The entire island would then choose the best drawing, which would ultimately lead to a new, non-nude statue.

Photo above by Reyer Boxem (Trouw).