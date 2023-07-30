Forthcoming: Clive Myrie’s “Everything is Everything”

Everything is Everything: A Memoir of Love, Hate & Hope (Hodder & Stoughton)—by award-winning British journalist Clive Myrie—will be on the shelves on September 14, 2023.

Born in the United Kingdom to Jamaican parents, Myrie writes, “I’ve realised that my skin colour, and the sensibilities acquired living in a white dominated world, have given me an interesting perspective on a myriad of topics and issues… So Everything is Everything is about the intersection of the personal and the professional and what I’ve learned. There is tough stuff, but also hope.”

Description: As a Bolton teenager with a paper round, Clive Myrie read all the newspapers he delivered from cover to cover and dreamed of becoming a journalist. In this deeply personal memoir, he tells how his family history has influenced his view of the world, introducing us to his Windrush generation parents, a great grandfather who helped build the Panama Canal, and a great uncle who fought in the First World War, later to become a prominent police detective in Jamaica.

He reflects on how being black has affected his perspective on issues he’s encountered in thirty years reporting some of the biggest stories of our time (most recently from Ukraine), showing us how those experiences gave him a better idea of what it means to be an outsider. He tells of his pride in his roots, but his determination not to be defined by his background in dealing with the challenges of race and class to succeed at the highest level.

Moving, engaging, revealing, Everything is Everything is a story of love and hate – but also hope.

Clive Myrie is a British journalist, news anchor and presenter who works for the BBC. He has covered major global events for thirty years and has reported from more than ninety countries – most recently in Ukraine, and previously in Iraq, America, Afghanistan, South Africa, among others. He is a two-time BAFTA nominee and two-time Emmy nominee. He’s won the prestigious David Bloom Award for broadcast journalism in America, and he’s won a Peabody Award (the broadcasting equivalent of a Pulitzer Prize) for his reporting on the Rohinjya crisis in Myanmar. Since August 2021, he has been the host of the long-running BBC quiz shows Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind.

