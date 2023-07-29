The full title of this article by EFE is “Ricky Martin becomes Residente in the rapper’s new video” [Ricky Martin se convierte en Residente en el nuevo video del rapero]. Ricky Martin dons the trademark “R” hat to become a Residente [René Pérez Joglar], rapping for the first time at a fast pace in “Quiero ser baladista,” the new song written by the latter, which just dropped on Wednesday, July 26.

Puerto Rican rapper and composer René Pérez Joglar, known as Residente, released his new song “Quiero ser baladista” this Wednesday, which is accompanied by a short film style music video featuring Ricky Martin.

The short, in black and white and approximately 10 minutes long, is a work directed by Residente himself and co-directed by Alejandro Pedrosa.

In the video, Residente leads the story by kidnapping Afo Verde, president and CEO of Sony Music Latin-Iberia, and then transforms into a ballad character auditioning in front of the executive, seeking his approval. When rejected, Residente shows frustration and shoots Verde in a dramatic scene for not supporting his dream of becoming a ballad singer. The video continues with Residente stripping down and reverting to his rapper persona wearing his characteristic hat with the letter “R.” The plot continues when a masked individual dressed in black shoots Residente. When the mysterious character reveals himself, he is none other than Ricky Martin.

The end of the video shows Ricky Martin dropping his hat, becoming himself again to sing, like a true ballad, the chorus previously performed by Residente.

The hat remains a main protagonist throughout the history of the trilogy of these videos directed by Residente.

Residente’s production company 1868 Studios in partnership with Sony Entertainment, produced the video in collaboration with World Junkies.

The Puerto Rican rapper also published on July 12 an original video together with Spanish actor Javier Cámara to announce one of his famous and harsh “tiraeras” (verbal attacks through the lyrics of the songs).

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://www.telemundopr.com/entretenimiento/entretenimiento-destacados/ricky-martin-residente-quiero-ser-baladista/2512693/

