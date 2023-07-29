Activities in honor of Tite Curet Alonso

In “Tite Curet Alonso, centenario del compositor en 2026,” Javier Martínez (Autogiro) writes that relatives (shown below) of the famed Puerto Rican musician Tite Curet Alonso (1926-2003) and the National Foundation for Popular Culture are planning to celebrate the composer’s centenary in 2026. In the meantime, as Notiuno reports, there will be several events in his honor scheduled next week in Guayama, his hometown.

The series of activities organized under the theme “Tite Vive, camino al Centenario” will be held this weekend to celebrate the musical and cultural work of the great composer.

“This Monday, July 31, at 2:00pm is the opening of the Curet Alonso memorabilia exhibition at the Casa Cautiño Museum, located next to the recreation plaza. The exhibition will be available until Sunday, August 6. The hours of the museum are from 8:00am to 4:00pm,” said the mayor. On Friday, August 4, there will be a talk—“Vida y obra de Tite Curet” [Life and Work of Tite Curet]—with musicologist and musical historian Luis Guillermo Rivera Izquierdo, at Casa Cautiño at 5:00pm [. . .]. For these activities, a reservation and confirmation are required with the Municipal Office of Tourism and Culture [to reserve, call 787-866-2506 / 787-864-0600, extensions 461 and 471].”

“This Saturday, August 5, a Gran Plenazo will be celebrated in homage to Curet, with groups from different regions of Puerto Rico, at Plaza Cristóbal Colón [the town square] starting at 12:00 noon. That same day and on Sunday the 6th, there will be a great representation of artisans with authentic Puerto Rican creations for the enjoyment of visitors. In this fifteenth Feria Artesanal Guayamesa [Guayama Craft Fair] we are going to celebrate these fifteen years of success and cultural promotion. We invite all of Puerto Rico to be part of the joy and genius of Tite Curet, who composed more than 2,000 salsa songs, boleros, and romantic ballads. Because he was born on February 12, 1926, we are already exploring great events to celebrate the centenary in February 2026,” said Vázquez Molina. Other musical presentations that will be part of the celebration will be announced soon.

Conversely, the Guayama campus of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico (UIPR), celebrates the keynote lecture “Planté Bandera,” with Dr. José Efraín Fernández and Dr. Néstor Duprey Salgado, on Saturday, August 5, at 10:00am in the Campus Auditorium. The activity will be moderated by Luis Guillermo Rivera Izquierdo. [To confirm attendance at this event, those interested should send a message to titevive2026@hotmail.com.]

“Tite Curet was a true genius of music and composition. Already in 1941, when he was 15 years old, he wrote his first song. In his childhood, his friends were Rafael Cortijo, Ismael Rivera, and Daniel Santos. He studied at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and worked for the United States Postal Service for more than twenty years, while composing songs in his spare time. In 1960 he moved to New York and worked as a journalist for La Prensa. For 1968 and 1969 he composed the songs ‘Carcajada final,’ ‘Puro teatro,’ and ‘La Tirana,’ expressly for La Lupe,” the Mayor pointed out. “The Guayama Convention Center, which is in the process of being rebuilt, bears his name, and a statue of Curet Alonso [sitting] on a bench in Old San Juan’s Plaza de Armas is very popular, where fans sit next to him to take souvenir photos.”

Perhaps the new generations do not remember that well-known songs such as ‘Anacaona,’ ‘Periódico de ayer,’ ‘Las Caras lindas,’ ‘Juan Albañil,’ ‘Tiemblas,’ ‘De todas maneras rosas,’ ‘Marejada Feliz,’ and many others, were written by Curet Alonso. Some of the artists who performed his songs [through the years] are Wilkins, Cheo Feliciano, Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Tito Rodríguez, Olga Guillot, Héctor Lavoe, Ray Barretto, Tony Croatto, Tito Puente, Ismael Miranda, Roberto Roena, Bobby Valentin, Marvin Santiago, Willie Rosario, Chucho Avellanet, Andy Montañez, Tommy Olivencia, Frankie Ruiz, Rubén Blades and even the boy band Menudo. His remains rest at the Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis Cemetery in San Juan, and insiders say that Panamanian singer Rubén Blades suspended some dates of his farewell tour to attend Curet Alonso’s funeral.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://www.notiuno.com/noticias/celebran-actividades-en-honor-a-tite-curet-alonso/article_00eb940e-2e44-11ee-ae4f-efcbd6213b1d.html

Also see https://autogiro.cronicaurbana.com/es/tite-curet-alonso-centenario-del-compositor-en-2026/

[Photo of the family of Curet Alonso surrounding his statue by Nahira Montcourt.]