Art Exhibition—“LOOKA: Dismantling the Colonial Gaze”

“LOOKA: Dismantling the Colonial Gaze,” curated by Natalie McGuire, is on view at the Barbados Museum & Historical Society (St Ann’s Garrison, Bridgetown) through January 7, 2024. Artists included in the exhibition are Risée Chaderton-Charles, Jalisa Marshall, Joy Maynard, Amber Newton, and Kia Redman. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Description: LOOKA: Dismantling the Colonial Gaze is a powerful collaboration between five women artists working primarily in photography – Risée Chaderton-Charles, Jalisa Marshall, Joy Maynard, Amber Newton and Kia Redman.

Responding to the Historic Postcard collection of the Barbados Museum & Historical Society, the artists offer unprecedented narratives through original works, and critically engage with, challenge and dismantle the ways in which Black bodies have been objectified, dehumanised, and reduced to stereotypes through the lens of colonialism.

The artists invite us to reconsider the power dynamics at play in the production and circulation of images and offer alternative visual languages of the Caribbean that centre on Black agency and subjectivity. The exhibition is open until January 7th, 2024, for more information contact info@barbmuse.org.bb or + 1 246 538 0201.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/barbadosmuseum (July 20-21, 2023 posts)

Also see https://www.barbmuse.org.bb/