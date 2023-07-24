New Book: “Negras” (Bilingual Edition)

Sundial House, an imprint of Columbia University Press, recently (June 2023) published a new, bilingual edition of Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro’s Negras, translated by Alejandro Álvarez Nieves. The book will be launched at Librería Laberinto, where Arroyo Pizarro and Álvarez Nieves will speak about their collaboration and read excerpts in Spanish and English. The event takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 5:00pm. Librería Laberinto is located at 251 Calle de la Cruz, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Description: Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro’s writing blends research and fiction to summon voices silenced in archival records. The protagonists actively dissent from their condition as slaves and, more importantly, from their condition as negras—an identity constructed by and under Eurocentric epistemology. It doesn’t matter whether the slave owners’ initials inscribed on their flesh with blazing iron ever disappear; there won’t be a way to identify them if they don’t have a say. No wonder it’s “the historians, for leaving us out,” to whom Arroyo Pizarro dedicates Negras, aware that the stories of Wanwe, Ndizi, Tshanwe, and Petra burst into and fill historical lacunae that have been deliberately ignored. This bilingual edition also includes an anthology of Arroyo Pizarro’s poetry.

Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro has published several books that foster a debate on Afro-identity and sexual diversity. Arroyo Pizarro directs the Department of Afro-Puerto Rican Studies, a creative writing performance project hosted by the Cátedra de Mujeres Negras Ancestrales. The Spanish publication of Negras received the Puerto Rico PEN Club National Award for short fiction. Arroyo Pizarro also received the National Short Story Prize awarded by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (2012; 2015) and the Institute of Puerto Rican Literature National Prize (2008). In the novels Caparazones, Lesbofilias, and Violeta, Arroyo Pizarro explores transgression from a lesbian perspective. Her work has been translated into several languages.



Alejandro Álvarez Nieves is a writer, translator, and professor. He is the author of the poetry anthologies El proceso traductor (AC, 2012) and Quiebre de armas (Trabalis, 2018), in addition to the short story collection Galería de comandos (Alayubia, 2019). He was the general programmer of San Juan’s Festival de la Palabra until 2018. Prof. Álvarez Nieves has translated for several literary magazines, such as World Poetry and Poetry Review, as well as international publishers, such as Temas de Hoy. His Spanish translation of Wild Beauty, Belleza Salvaje, by Ntozake Shange (Atria, 2017), earned him the International Latino Book Award in 2018, in the Spanish translation category. Alejandro Álvarez Nieves is an assistant professor in the Graduate Program in Translation at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus.