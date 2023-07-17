The Puerto Rican euphonia receives endemic bird designation

El Nuevo Día announced that the Puerto Rican euphonia (previously known as an Antillean euphonia) recently received the designation of endemic bird of Puerto Rico. This euphonia (which is in the finch family) is the second bird recognized as endemic to Puerto Rico in less than a year, following the Puerto Rican golden hummingbird [or Puerto Rican mango], which received the designation in August 2022. “The species is distinguishable by its light blue head, bright yellow belly, and quick song.” Rose Schnabel writes:

If you hear the melodious song of the euphonialouder this week, it is surely because it is celebrating its designation as the nineteenth endemic bird of Puerto Rico.

The American Ornithological Society made the designation last Tuesday, based on more than 10 studies on the bird carried out since 1889. Its report divides what was previously recognized as one species, the Antillean euphonia, into three: the Hispaniola euphonia, the Lesser Antilles euphonia, and the Puerto Rican euphonia.

This division is more than just a name change. “The fact that we have a distinctive or unique species for Puerto Rico helps us continue the conservation efforts of our natural heritage,” said Emilio Font, director of the Puerto Rican Ornithological Society, Inc. (SOPI). “Currently, there is concern about the distribution and abundance of this species. Being endemic now helps to identify funds to have a clear estimate of the population size of the species and its distribution,” he added in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Although it is not known exactly how many euphoniae there are in Puerto Rico, they have been extensively documented, both by professional ornithologists and bird watchers. They live high up in the treetops in tropical forests, including the state forests of Maricao and Guánica, as well as El Yunque (national), among others. They feed on the red and white fruits of the muérdago plant [mistletoe (a semi-parasitic plant that absorbs water from the trees it invades). They are recognizable by their pale blue head, bright yellow belly, and rapid song that mixes whistles and tinkling peeps.

It was precisely their distinctive colors that caused the division of the species into three. The Louisiana State University researchers who officially proposed the split, in 2023, noted that the Puerto Rican has a yellow belly, while the Hispaniola has a more orange belly and the Lesser Antillean euphonia has a green one. They also highlighted that the Puerto Rican euphonia has a shorter tail than the other two species.

The scientific name of the species is Chlorophonia sclateri. Chlorophonia combines the Greek word khlōros, which means green, with the genus name euphonia, which means sweet sound in Greek. Sclateri refers to the British zoologist who first observed it, Philip Sclater. [. . .]

This euphonia is the second bird recognized as endemic to Puerto Rico in less than a year, following the Puerto Rican golden hummingbird [or Puerto Rican mango], which received the designation in August 2022. Both are classified as being of “minor concern” on the Red List of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Even so, Font warned that deforestation and forest fragmentation threaten their habitat. “The euphonia, unlike the golden hummingbird, is a bird that lives in wooded areas. It does not tolerate the impact of human activity,” she explained.

Finally, she stressed the importance of projects such as the campaign of the non-profit organization Para La Naturaleza, aimed at protecting 33% of the lands of high ecological value to conserve biodiversity and ensure that endemic species do not disappear.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.elnuevodia.com/ciencia-ambiente/ciencia-ambiente/notas/el-jilguero-de-puerto-rico-recibe-la-designacion-de-ave-endemica/

Also see more on the author at https://college.indiana.edu/news-events/news/2022-schnabel-rose.html and https://www.aaas.org/programs/mass-media-fellowship/rose-schnabel

[Photo above by Víctor Feliciano. See more at https://www.facebook.com/vfbirdphotography/.]