The Tico Times reports on crocodile mating season in Costa Rica, where crocodiles are present on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

The rainy season has arrived in Costa Rica, and with it comes the start of crocodile mating season. This is a time when dominant males become more aggressive and territorial, and they may expel other individuals from their territory. This can force crocodiles to move to new areas, where they may not be as familiar with the surroundings.

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has warned tourists and residents to be aware of the potential presence of crocodiles in new areas during this time and has been placing signs and organizing campaigns to raise awareness and inform about the measures to be followed to minimize risks.

“We’ve been redoubling our efforts to inform the population through campaigns on social media and other channels. We hope to sensitize communities and visitors about the proper care of human-wildlife interactions. These efforts are planned to be replicated in other Conservation Areas where these animals are present,” SINAC highlighted. [. . .]

Crocodiles are an important part of the Costa Rican ecosystem, and they should be respected. By following these safety tips, you can help to ensure that both humans and crocodiles can coexist safely. [. . .]

Keep in mind that in Costa Rica, crocodiles are present on the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. They can be found in almost any body of water and remain in fresh, salt, and brackish water. Therefore, caution should be exercised when visiting all habitats. [. . .]

For full article, see https://ticotimes.net/2023/07/12/crocodiles-on-the-move-during-mating-season-in-costa-rica

[Photo above by Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times.]