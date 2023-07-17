Beach emancipation: Black Brits demand opens access for islanders

In “Beach emancipation: Black Brits demand Jamaica opens access for islanders,” Sinai Fleary (The Voice Online) reports on a letter to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness requesting that the government stop doing the “colonizer’s dirty work” by banning locals from visiting the beaches taken over by hotels, resorts, villas, and private residences.

A group of Black Brits have written to Jamaica’s Prime Minister calling for beach access to be protected for locals. The group called, Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica of the Diaspora in the North of England, say there is a “growing concern” that some Jamaicans are being denied entry to the country’s beaches.

This follows calls by Bob Marley’s children, Ziggy, Cedella and Stephen Marley, who want Jamaica’s beaches to be made accessible to local people.

The letter, addressed to Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness, says the Jamaican Government should not proceed in doing the “colonisers dirty work” by denying Jamaicans access to beaches across the Caribbean country.

The letter, seen by The Voice, reads: “We the undersigned, want to bring to you and the Government of Jamaica, our concern regarding the lack of access to the Native Jamaicans and the fisher folks to our beaches. We feel that Jamaican beaches, should be access free to all Jamaicans like our neighbours Barbados and The Bahamas.”

The group is made up of members from Manchester, Oldham, Liverpool, Huddersfield and other cities in the north of England.

They also note that even though Jamaica relies on tourism and inclusive hotels, this does not mean regular Jamaicans “should be denied access to our beaches.”

The letter continues: “Native Jamaicans, have earned the right to rivers and beaches unhindered. “Their (our) ancestors were not compensated after slavery was abolished, with all Jamaica being Crown Land. Now that we are an independent nation and on the way of being a Republic, we feel that the Jamaican Government should not proceed with the coloniser’s dirty work of denying freed slaves any property.”

The group also say they want the access to beaches and rivers for all Jamaicans to be “enshrined” in law and implemented in the new constitutional reform.

Earlier this year, campaign group, Jamaica Beach Birth right Environmental Movement (JABBEM), claimed the Beach Control Act – which regulates Jamaicans right to access all beaches – stems from the colonial era and is “racist” and discriminatory. The campaign group have recently gained support from Marley’s.

In April, JABBEM told The Voice, British tourists should boycott hotels and resorts that deny Jamaicans access to beaches across the island. [. . .]

[Photo (Getty): Some local Jamaicans are being turned away from beaches on their doorstep due to the development of coastlines by hotels, villas and private residence.]