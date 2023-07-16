What’s on Our Nightstands: “El huracán y la subjetividad antillana”

I found Rafael Rodríguez Cruz’s El huracán y la subjetividad antillana [The Hurricane and Antillean Subjectivity] as I walked through a great bookstore in Ponce, Puerto Rico: Librería El Candil, and promptly bought copies for friends working in Caribbean environmental humanities. Published in 2022 by Ediciones Gran Siempié, it offers accounts and critical essays related to hurricanes in Guayama and southeastern Puerto Rico. The author writes:

“Southeastern Puerto Rico is a land of hurricanes. Many of the largest hurricanes that have struck the island in the last 122 years have entered through that zone. The city of Guayama, where I grew up, is located in the very heart of that area. It is also the birthplace of Luis Palés Matos, the Puerto Rican poet of [the] negrista [poetry movement]. Hurricanes and blackness are two themes that are repeated and intertwined in his verses. It was in the fall of 1960, in the black and mulatto neighborhood of Carioca, when I had my first experience with a hurricane…”

