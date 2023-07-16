Puerto Rican artist Freddie Mercado opens exhibition in the Netherlands

Kumneger Media recently announced Freddie Mercado’s solo exhibition—“Freddie,” curated by Roos Gortzak—at Vleeshal Middelburg, from July 16 to September 10, 2023. [Also see previous post Art Exhibition: Freddie Mercado.]

In what constitutes a giant step in his extensive career in both plastic and performance art, the Puerto Rican artist Freddie Market is preparing to open a large exhibition of his work in the Netherlands, specifically at the Vleeshal Center for Contemporary Art.

Cured by the Dutch Roos Gortzak, director of the Vleeshal, in collaboration with the Puerto Rican Francisco Rovira Rullan, representative of the artist, this exhibition, which opens on July 15, marks a historic milestone in the career of Freddie Mercado.

“For me it is an honor to present so many years of work in this institution, that is ‘too much’, so many different perspectives, even more so with a curator with whom I have been collaborating for more than 6 years, since in 2017, after Hurricane Maria invited me to present a performance in the city of Amsterdam”, comments the artist.

This major solo show at the Vleeshal, aptly titled Freddie, will present a series of 22 paintings and 5 sculptures. Each and every one of the works presents self-portraits created by Freddie Mercado during the course of the last 15 years. In addition, during the opening night, the artist will premiere a performance specially created for the occasion.

Curator Gortzak comments on the Puerto Rican artist and his work: “The artistic practice of Freddie Mercado (b. 1967, Puerto Rico) revolves around a maximalist performance of gender fluidity and translocal belonging. With a pastiche of drag elements –often playing with the hyper-feminine and hyper-sexualized– and cultural markers –combining regional, national and Caribbean styles and customs– Mercado questions the foundations of identity formation. Her costumes and portable gadgets testify to an idiosyncratic sense of humor, incisive absurdity, and meticulous craftsmanship. To describe his unique aesthetic with the term ‘horror vacui’ would be an understatement”.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from Saturday, July 15, to Sunday, September 10, of the current year. The Vleeshal Center for Contemporary Art is located at Mrkt #1 in the city of Middelburg, the Netherlands.

For original article, see https://kumnegermedia.com/puerto-rican-artist-freddie-mercado-opens-exhibition-in-the-netherlands/

Also see https://vleeshal.nl/archive/solo-exhibition-freddie-mercado, https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/notas/artista-puertorriqueno-freddie-mercado-inaugura-exhibicion-en-paises-bajos/, and https://www.elvocero.com/escenario/cultura/boricua-presenta-su-primera-exposici-n-individual-en-museo-de-pa-ses-bajos/article_b7c628f6-21a6-11ee-bbbf-f79a492c71ed.html