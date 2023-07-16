Here is a post by Peter Jordens. He brings us translations from the Dutch (from several sources) on the travel documentary series Van Bahia tot Brooklyn, Caribische verhalen [From Bahia to Brooklyn: Caribbean Tales] directed by Martijn Blekendaal and presented by Nina Jurna.

A travel documentary series called Van Bahia tot Brooklyn, Caribische verhalen [From Bahia to Brooklyn: Caribbean Tales] is being broadcast on the Dutch NPO 2 TV channel in seven weekly episodes from June 9 to July 21, 2023. It is produced by Memphis Film & Television and VPRO, directed by Martijn Blekendaal, and presented by Nina Jurna. The seven episodes cover Bahia (Brazil), Suriname, Trinidad, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Brooklyn (USA), and can be watched online on NPO Start via the seven links available on the webpage https://www.npostart.nl/van-bahia-tot-brooklyn-caribische-verhalen/VPWON_1317496. The principal language of the series, including the subtitles, is Dutch.

VPRO’s introduction to the series, https://www.vpro.nl/programmas/van-bahia-tot-brooklyn/over.html, reads as follows:

Nowhere have so many peoples and cultures from all over the world been violently brought together as in the Caribbean. Here, slavery and colonialism have turned society into a multicolored melting pot. In this travel series, news correspondent Nina Jurna investigates in seven countries how history has had an impact upon the present and brought about a new Caribbean culture.

On her journey from Bahia (Brazil) to Brooklyn, New York (USA States), Nina Jurna visits Brazil, Suriname, Trinidad Tobago, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and its border with Haiti, and Jamaica in succession, to finish in the rich Caribbean culture in the USA.

With a mix of amazement and recognition, Nina, who has Surinamese roots, listens to the stories of local residents whose ancestors were brought together from Europe, Asia and Africa by slavery, colonialism and indentured labor.

She also goes in search of the Indigenous population and considers their position in the Caribbean region today. She visits former plantations where Europe enriched itself through intensive exploitation and learns about the resistance against oppression.

The mix of people from different corners of the world still has a major influence on the self-image of the population today. And on cultural life in the Caribbean and beyond. For example, the Indian Hindu festival of lights has taken on a Caribbean meaning. Caribbean culture is a great amalgamation of, among other things, different African, Indigenous, Asian and European customs. Diversity is visible everywhere: in religion, skin color, music, and cuisine.

These are all expressions of a history that is both harrowing and interesting. It has resulted in a fascinating present. As the series develops, Nina experiences her journey across the Caribbean region increasingly as an investigation into her own roots.

Presenter Nina Jurna is a news correspondent for the Dutch news agency NOS and newspaper NRC. She was raised in The Netherlands, has worked in Suriname where she has family roots among both the Indigenous and the Maroons, and is now based in Brazil. In connection with the travel series, VPRO conducted an interview with Jurna, while Jurna also wrote an article for the NRC. Here are translated excerpts.

Excerpts from ‘Iedereen hier heeft een soort ontworteling in zich’, [Everyone here has been uprooted to some extent], interview with Nina Jurna by Elmar Veerman, VPRO, https://www.vpro.nl/programmas/van-bahia-tot-brooklyn/interview.html:

As a child, she [Jurna] already knew that she was adopted, but she found out who her biological parents were much later. As a journalism student, she was able to track down her Surinamese ancestors on her mother’s side. […]

[Jurna:] “When I was growing up, I really didn’t know my roots. So, when I started digging, every discovery was a huge revelation. I can still remember when I saw the picture of her [my Indigenous maternal grandmother] for the first time — that was very special. The fact that I am a descendant of the original inhabitants of this continent, where I feel so at home, really touches me. When I was in Suriname for the first time, I felt a very strong bond with the ground.”

“[…] I’ve always been quite sensitive to certain places. If I am somewhere where something violent has happened, I may sense that. This happened, for example, when I visited the plantation of Tula, the leader of the slave revolt in Curaçao. Such horrible things took place there. That made me very emotional.”

“I felt that it was important to also show this in the [travel] series, even though it meant that I exposed myself by doing so. But it stands for something larger: the fact that the past lives on in the present. In me too.”

“And it was also an eye-opener to me that this is happening throughout the region. Slavery has been abolished, of course, but it wasn’t very long ago at all. I have listened to conversations and songs collected in the 1970s from elderly people whose parents had lived in slavery. They bring the past very close. And you realize that everyone is still affected in one way or another by that colonial past. The social relations in the post-colonial societies of this region are still very much influenced by it.”

“[…] People come from certain traditions, of course, but they have also become somewhat detached from them. What people have today has often been transformed because of oppression. Take calypso music. Yes, it comes from the plantation and the drum comes from Africa. But all of it had to be done secretly, and it was combined with other styles and influences, and from that transformation emerged something completely new. In Brazil one has the tradition of candomblé and the orishas: the gods — also from Africa, but people had to pretend that they were Catholic saints, because it was forbidden for enslaved persons to practice their own culture. So, it stems from an African tradition, but it is also mixed, precisely because of the effort to preserve it. So, everyone here has been uprooted to some extent.”

Excerpts from ‘De nieuwe generatie in de Cariben: trots, strijdbaar, en klaar met het koloniale verhaal’ [The new generations in the Caribbean: post-colonial, proud, and resilient], article by Nina Jurna, https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2023/06/02/de-nieuwe-generatie-in-de-cariben-trots-strijdbaar-en-klaar-met-het-koloniale-verhaal-a4166119:

It struck me that, wherever we went, the younger generations are less constrained by colonial structures and think differently. […]

[…] pupils in the Dominican Republic are much more aware of their history than their parents are, as I noticed during a visit to an old sugar plantation where a major slave revolt had once taken place. They proudly identified with their resilient ancestors, this new generation that no longer allows itself to be boxed. The same goes for the women’s group Dida in Bahia, Brazil. In a former slave district in this country where the history of slavery is often obscured and concealed, they have founded one of the first all-female drum bands — a proud response to the racism and prejudice that they still confront in today’s society.

[…] all the efforts to ban cultures and erase the past have failed. The past reverberates in everything. Even the new generations in the Caribbean that look forward and claim their own place: they search for what binds them and they draw upon the past for their own new narrative.

[Translations from the Dutch by Peter Jordens.]

Above photos are credited to VPRO, https://www.vpro.nl/programmas/van-bahia-tot-brooklyn/afleveringen.html, from the episodes on Bahia and Suriname.