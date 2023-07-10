Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette receives a 2023 Eccles Prize

The full title of this article is “Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette, doctoral student in history, receives the 2023 Eccles Prize” [La martiniquaise Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette, doctorante en histoire, reçoit le prix Eccles 2023]. Edmond-Mariette is writing a doctoral dissertation entitled “Mémoire de l’esclavage colonial : Sociétés et musique aux Antilles françaises, de 1956 à Kassav.” [This prize, awarded to support researchers, is not the same as the Eccles Centre & Hay Festival Writer’s Award, which honored authors Ayanna Lloyd Banwo and Jarred McGinnis this year.]

Here are excerpts from Guy Etienne’s article (La1ère Martinique), translated by DayFR.Euro (with slight modifications) below:

Each year, the prize [named after] the Canadian historian William John Eccles, is “awarded to a doctoral student judged to have presented the best intervention at the annual congress of the Société de l’Histoire Coloniale Française”. For 2023, Martinican doctoral student Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette was rewarded for the quality of her research on the musical works of her fellow singer-instrumentalist, Eugène Mona.

In this year 2023, the annual congress of the French Colonial History Society [Société de l’Histoire Coloniale Française] took place in Martinique at the beginning of May. On this occasion, Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette presented her thoughts on “the musical story of slavery and colonialism in the imagination of Eugène Mona” [Le récit musical de l’esclavage et du colonialisme dans l’imaginaire d’Eugène Mona.]

[Valerie-Ann Edmond-Mariette (doctoral student in the history of music in the West Indies, specialized in research and development of human and social sciences) said,] “It is the fruit of two years of work on the musical works of the singer-instrumentalist from Martinique. I wanted to personally and professionally ward off fate: “(…) ki sa listwa kité ba nou vyé frè dan lé zarchiv’” [que nous a laissé l’histoire dans les archives vieux frère] as Mona says in “Bois Brilé” (1973). As I receive the WJ Eccles Prize from the FCHS/SHCF today, I can say it loud and clear: Mr. Mona, your works are now archives.”

After she obtained her degree in history at the University of the West Indies, 2018 Valérie-Ann Edmond-Mariette received a master’s degree in history at the EHESS (the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences) in 2018, in France. [. . .]

For full translated article, see https://euro.dayfr.com/trends/502077.html

For original article (in French), see https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/la-martiniquaise-valerie-ann-edmond-mariette-doctorante-en-histoire-recoit-le-prix-eccles-2023-1412585.html

See more on the Eccles Centre awards at https://www.bl.uk/eccles-centre/fellowships-and-awards

[Photo above by Booké – Ilyana Fahim.]