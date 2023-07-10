Noted historian, writer Prof Brinsley Samaroo dies

Sean Douglas (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday) is one of the many voices mourning the passing of Dr. Brinsley Damaroo, well-known as a writer, educator, and historian who formerly led the UWI’s History Department. Among his works are: India in the Caribbean (1987), Adrian Cola Rienzi: The life and times of and Indo-Caribbean progressive (2022), and his edition of The Blackest Thing in Slavery Was Not the Black Man: The Last Testament of Eric Williams (2022). [The photo above shows him addressing the audience at History Fest at UWI-St. Augustine on March 1, 2023.]

Professor Emeritus Dr Brinsley Samaroo, noted historian, retired university lecturer and past government minister, died on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 84.

Former colleagues hailed his enduring contribution to the study of history and the practice of politics.

His daughter Kavita Samaroo issued a statement saying he died peacefully at 12.45 pm. “We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this period and wish to request some private time to grieve. An announcement will be made regarding his memorial service.”

University historian Prof Bridget Brereton told Newsday Samaroo was a pioneer in the study of TT’s history, whose influence would endure. Former government minister Winston Dookeran said Samaroo had brought historical insights into the practice of politics, including at key moments such as the 1990 coup attempt.

The TT Parliament website said he was a ULF opposition senator (1981-1986) and was elected Nariva MP in 1991. He served in the NAR government from 1987-1991, successively as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Decentralization and Minister of Food Production and Marine Exploitation.

Brereton said Samaroo’s passing was a huge loss to everybody interested in researching and spreading knowledge about TT, including the history of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean. “Brinsley was a leading historian. He wrote extensively about the indentured Indian diaspora in TT and throughout the Caribbean. He was one of a group of people who really pioneered the study of the history of the Indian diaspora. He was a pioneer. But not in any way an ethnic historian.” She said while he was interested in the Indian diaspora, he also wrote a great deal about the history of TT, especially the history of class struggle and labour struggle.

Samaroo was both an academic historian and public historian, Brereton said. “He very frequently spoke in public. He got involved in particular initiatives to preserve and disseminate the history of TT. He helped I don’t know how many people who were researching the history of TT. He was always very generous with his time. So anybody passing through TT trying to do some research was certain to be helped by him.” She said his death was a huge loss to TT’s historical fraternity, the region, and Indian diaspora.

Brereton, even in her grief, sounded an upbeat note that Samaroo’s impact would be passed on to others. “He pioneered a whole movement, to research the history of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean. There are many, many younger historians from all over the place who are continuing that process. He inspired a movement which is flourishing. When he began there was relatively little high-quality research on the topic; Now there is plenty. And more coming out all the time.” [. . .]

[Photo above from UWI Campus News.]