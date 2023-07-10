CfP: “Grenada, 1973-1983—Beginnings of a Revolution, Invasion and After”

Here is a call for papers for a one-day symposium—co-organized by Black Cultural Archives and the British Library—for academics, creatives, activists, and community-based researchers to share research and reflections on the Grenada Revolution. “Grenada, 1973-1983: Beginnings of a Revolution, Invasion and After” will take place at the British Library (London) on Friday, October 27, 2023. [The deadline for receipt of proposals is Friday, July 21, 2023.]

Description: In 1979, Grenada became the first and so far, only revolutionary socialist nation in the history of the English-speaking world. The Revolution arguably began with the emergence of the New Jewel Movement in 1973, initially a coalition and coalescing of diverse radical Black energies and ended dramatically and violently with the USA’s invasion of the island ten years later.

This one-day symposium, co-organised by Black Cultural Archives and the British Library, invites researchers from across academic disciplines, creative practices, and other forms of knowledge making to present new thinking about the Grenada revolution, its origins and its aftermath.

Themes for presentations might include:

The place of the Grenada Revolution in longer and wider histories of Caribbean and socialist revolutionary movements

The Revolution in this history of Black political thought

Grenada and Black Power in the Caribbean

The transnational entanglements and legacies of the Grenada Revolution

Literature, music, film and visual art

The invasion of Grenada and US imperialism

The Grenadian diaspora in the aftermath of Revolution

Memory and memorialisation

Contributors will be invited to give a 15-minute presentation based on original research or new ways of understanding the Grenada Revolution, and there will be ample opportunity for shared discussion and reflection.

If you have any questions, please email eccles-centre@bl.uk.

If you would like to participate in the symposium, please email a 250-word proposal of your presentation, together with a CV, to eccles-centre@bl.uk with ‘Grenada Revolution Symposium’ in the subject line.



The deadline for receipt of proposals is Friday 21 July 2023.



For more information, see https://blogs.bl.uk/americas/2023/06/call-for-papers-grenada-1973-1983-beginnings-of-a-revolution-invasion-and-after.html