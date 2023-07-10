Alexis García’s “Daughter of the Sea”—An Intimate Portrait of Yoruba Traditions on Film

Henry Lesperance speaks to about Puerto Rican filmmaker Alexis García about her 2022 short film, Daughter of the Sea, which was screened on July 7, 2023, as part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

In Daughter of the Sea, filmmaker Alexis Garcia introduces us to the often-marginalized beliefs and sacred practices of traditional Afro-Caribbean culture. For audiences, Garcia’s film acts as visual medicine, guiding those in search of healing or on the road to spiritual awakening, no matter their belief system.

In ways, the film follows in the footsteps of the New Latin American Cinema of the 1960s and ’70s, a genre that battled against the smothering dominance of American film and mass media by representing the diversity of folkloric practices in Latin American culture. However, unlike films of the movement, which often embraced Marxist views on religion as the indoctrination of the ignorant masses, Garcia’s story embraces religion in a fuller, vital way, drawing an intimate portrait of Yoruba traditions that welcomes religiosity back to the forefront of social change.

Daughter focuses on the spiritual transformation of Yanise, played by rapper Princess Nokia, who experiences a connection to the divine feminine goddess Yemayá. In building her story, Garcia, informed by her experiences and family lineage, blurs the gap between spectator and the screen in both magical and realistic ways. In its aims and approach, Daughter of the Sea marks the beginning of a new epoch for independent Latine filmmaking.

As part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S. program, Garcia will present her film on the National Mall on July 7 at 6 p.m., preceding performances by Afro-Puerto Rican ensemble Bomba Yemayá and Afro-Cuban vocalist Bobí Céspedes. The event, Memorias de agua, is free and open to the public. In anticipation of the screening and her visit to Washington, D.C., we spoke with Garcia about inspirations for the film.

How did your spiritual connections and lived experiences of the divine inform how you would write and direct the film?

My grandmother is a spirit medium and healer, and her mother before her—my great grandmother—had the same calling in Cataño, Puerto Rico. During my childhood, I remember being in my grandmother’s botánica (spiritual pharmacy) in the Bronx and having all these Catholic images of the Virgin Mary, Jesus, San Lazaro, etc. side by side with images of the orishas (spirits) like Yemayá, Obatala, and Ochún. I never questioned the coexistence of these spiritual entities at that time, but it is unique to descendants of the African diaspora, particularly in Latin America and throughout the Caribbean.

During my childhood and to the present day, my grandmother has guided me through making offerings, creating ritual baths, and doing spiritual cleansing. However, it wasn’t until my adulthood that I began to recognize these practices not just as being unique to my family but as part of a larger cultural tradition, passed down from generation to generation via oral and spiritual tradition, and that is how I came to tell this story.

My film spotlights this tradition and is very much the result of my grandmothers’ legacies as healers. My modality for healing is through storytelling, and the fact that I can put on screen a ritual that could lead to a spiritual awakening and introduce Yemayá and her medicine to new audiences or allow someone else to feel seen because their culture/religion is represented on screen is absolutely sacred to me.

Tell us a bit about the Yoruba religion.

It comes from West Africa. The goddess depicted in the film is Yemayá, from the worship of the orishas. Whether it be Ocha-Ifá, or Lukumí, or Santería, they fall under Yoruba religious tradition.

Yoruba spiritual practices have been demonized and perceived as uncivilized because of their association with our African ancestors who were brought across the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade, forcing many generations of people to lose their connection or practice in secret, hidden in kitchens and backyards, and behind the veil of Christianity. When we talk about decolonizing our worldview and acknowledging the impacts of white supremacy, reclaiming this religious tradition and spirituality is a part of that. [. . .]

