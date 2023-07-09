[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Rob Crossan (Luxury London) reviews restaurants like Bluejay Café, Cottons, Danclair’s Kitchen, Jam Delish, and Roti Stop, along with absolutely mouth-watering photos.

I first knew things were changing for good in Brixton — home to both myself and some of the best Caribbean restaurants in London for decades — when I wandered into the Granville Arcade market and the first aroma I encountered was dim sum rather than tilapia fish or jerk chicken.

That was back in 2009, when dining out in Brixton still meant either a takeaway patty and brown stew chicken from Refill on Brighton Terrace or failing to swerve the guys selling incense sticks on trestle tables as you attempted to enter the world’s busiest branch of Iceland on the high street.

No longer. Now, as with across most of the capital, you can eat the world in Brixton. Cuisine from Senegal to Singapore to Szechuan trawls through the nasal passages from Acre Lane to Stockwell Road, almost compensating for the petrol fumes and plumes of smoke from Brixton’s experimental vapers.

Yet it is Caribbean cuisine that is still the dorsal mainstay of SW9. And a surprising number have battled gentrification and hurtling rental costs to remain intact. Here are a few of our favourites in Brixton and beyond. [. . .]

For full article and photos, see https://luxurylondon.co.uk/taste/food/best-caribbean-restaurants-london