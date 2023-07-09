Rauw Alejandro Debuts Highly-Anticipated 4th LP “Playa Saturno”

Sarah Kearns (Hypebeast) reports that Rauw Alejandro’s new LP Playa Saturno is a sequel to January’s Saturno. It features collaborations with Bizarrap, Miguel Bosé, Ivy Queen, Junior H, Jowell y Randy, and Ñejo y Dálmata.

Puerto Rican powerhouse Rauw Alejandro has shared his fourth studio album, Playa Saturno. While the singer had hinted at dropping the album in the summer, the actual release was a surprise to fans as Alejandro had never revealed exactly when he planned to put out the project.

Spanning 14 tracks, Playa Saturno is a “spinoff” of Saturno, which just dropped in January. The LP opens with a gentle intro, hearing Alejandro sing softly over simple guitar chords. Things speed up, however, on the ensuing track “CUANDO BAJE EL SOL.”

Playa Saturno also features a lineup of exciting collaborations, including Ñejo y Dálmata, Jowell y Randy, and Ivy Queen. Bizarrap makes a guest appearance on the previously released “Baby Hello,” while other standout features come from Miguel Bose and Junior H.

Read original article and listen to Rauw Alejandro’s new album Playa Saturno at https://hypebeast.com/2023/7/rauw-alejandro-playa-saturno-album-listen.

[Photo of Rauw Alejandro by Marco Perreta, via Remezcla.]