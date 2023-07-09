In “Five Lessons for the world from Calabash International Literary Festival,” Baz Dreisinger (Forbes, 20 June 2023) offers the pros and cons (mostly the former) of Jamaica’s premier literary festival.

I never should have told you about Calabash.

Thanks to big-mouthed people like me, the heavenly literary festival, 22 years ago a gathering of 300 people in a small Jamaican fishing village, now attracts some 3,000 people from across the globe—and this year hit new levels of high profile: Angelina Jolie turned up, and none other than Town & Country magazine dubbed the festival “the world’s most glamorous book club.”

Journalists are not the only ones to blame. The stunning litany of illustrious authors who’ve read at Calabash over the years—among them Edwidge Danticat, Junot Diaz, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Amiri Baraka, Colson Whitehead, Derek Walcott, rapper/philosopher Akala, actor/novelist Michael Imperioli and Salman Rushdie, to name a few—inevitably went home and raved about the so-called “earthy, inspirational, daring and diverse” place where writers are rock stars, books sell like beer, everyone is smart but no one is pretentious, and the venue (Jakes Hotel, a beachfront property where butterflies are colorful confetti and the ocean is a persistent, calming soundtrack) is impertinently flawless.

Here’s the good news, though: No amount of popularity can taint the divinity of Calabash. It’s simply too inherently, well, correct. This year’s staging of it last month—after a five-year hiatus on account of the pandemic—thus prompted reflections on why Calabash is such an important institution and, especially, what it has to teach our troubled world.

Borders Are Not Real During a given reading at Calabash this year I heard these languages: English, Korean, Spanish, Mohave, Jamaican patois, Trinidadian (yes, I consider that a language, especially as writer Kevin Jared Hosein intoned it). I heard poems, stories, novels, memoirs, conversational banter and perfectly crafted rants (kudos, Staceyann Chin!). I took in words from young authors with first books and veterans who’ve written dozens of them, stories from across the world and around the corner (as the iconic Joyce Carol Oates put it during her onstage conversation with Paul Holdengraber, “the regional is the universal.”). I heard a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer (poet Natalie Diaz) and then a Grammy-nominated reggae artist (Tanya Stephens, who performed at the late-night “Calabashment”—because how can this be a literary festival in Jamaica and there’s no reggae and sound-system dance?).

Be Still When was the last time you sat and simply listened? No swiping, no moving, no watching of a screen—just sat and got doused in words: a bedtime story, a solid hour of poetry, a scintillating conversation. Thank you, Calabash, for reminding us that being still is itself an art.

Poetry is Essential Speaking of a solid hour of poetry, we don’t get enough of that in our daily lives. Such was my revelation on day two of Calabash: Poetry is an essential need. Then, magically, everything started to fashion itself into a poem. The pelicans diving for breakfast in the morning rays. The lone bottle of red stripe poised on a wooden table by the beach, whispering of last night’s bashment. My sunburn: a hangover from getting drunk on sunshine. See what I mean? Calabash makes poets of us all and shapes lyrics from mundane moments. [. . .]

For full article and photos, see https://www.forbes.com/sites/bazdreisinger/2023/06/20/five-lessons-for-the-world-from-calabash-international-literary-festival-in-jamaica