Unifying Agents: Emancipation and Art Education in the Caribbean

Pablo Guardiola (e-flux) writes about the interdisciplinary, experimental art education program named RAY | RAYO | RAYON, its goals, and its first meeting—convened by the Dominican curator Yina Jiménez Suriel and Puerto Rican artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz—in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 2022.

For the vast majority of the people who inhabit the Caribbean Basin, moving between the countries that comprise it presents a difficult challenge: mobility in the region is determined by existing colonial structures, and travel visas and high transportation costs depress the circulation of the area’s inhabitants. The economies associated with tourism have contributed to this deadlock, and the movement of foreign visitors and investors is generally more fluid. Through many strategies, over centuries, the Caribbean has been a brutal laboratory for the implementation of capitalist economic models: first, in the sixteenth century, through colonial exploitation by European powers, and later, since the nineteenth century, by the United States. What we in the Caribbean are today was forged from pure violence, both historical and contemporary. Many of these frameworks still manifest in manipulations to local sovereignty, such as France’s indemnity against Haiti for its independence (repealed only in 2016), or in direct colonial policies, as is the case of the United States’ control of Puerto Rico and some of the Virgin Islands, to name only some. Despite these adverse political and economic circumstances, cultural production in the region is extremely interesting, complex, and powerful, and despite differences in history and language, certain idiosyncrasies are common among the populations of the Caribbean. I do not wish to repeat homogenizing perceptions or clichés, but it is true that the people of the region share much in common, including ways of being, thinking, working, and living. Against colonial impositions, much of the thought produced from the Caribbean considers the body of water that defines our region not as a border but as a “unifying agent.” 1 Figuring the Caribbean as a site of exchange and emancipation is just one starting point of the educational program RAY | RAYO | RAYON.

The organizers of RAY | RAYO | RAYON define the initiative as an interdisciplinary and experimental art education program operating from the insular and continental Caribbean that places the relationships among and emancipation of the region’s constituents at its center. Convened by the Dominican curator Yina Jiménez Suriel and the Puerto Rican artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, the project had its first face-to-face meeting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in October 2022. In this meeting, participants from the Caribbean with various art backgrounds took up as their primary goal the responsibility of imagining the future form of RAY | RAYO | RAYON (hereafter RAYO). 2 The first day of this meeting was held at the National Botanical Garden in Santo Domingo, a deliberate decision by the organizers to discuss art education in a space not necessarily linked to the art world or higher education. Our sessions coincided with the National Festival of Plants and Flowers, an event that had been on hiatus for two years as a result of the pandemic, and the Botanical Garden was packed with people attending the festival, creating an environment quite rich in human activity. It was fortuitous that RAYO coincided with this event, considering that the program aspires to be in constant contact with other cultural manifestations: in the Caribbean, thinking about art should never happen in a void. The first day we met in an open pavilion with a thatched roof, where we not only made use of a public facility but also worked within the tropical context of the space—with the trees, the breeze, the heat, the humidity, and the sound of the birds inevitably becoming part of the collective thought process.

Beginning with a self-ethnographic exercise, this first meeting focused on the participants’ reflections on their education in art and life. From sharing their formative experiences in a kind of educational detournement, certain elements of art and humanities education that intertwined with life itself arose as critical links among many participants’ practices. This exercise also explored what elements were common among art education programs across different islands and what were not. For instance, conversations in a bar were understood as important as those in a classroom, and it was also pointed out how the importance of working together, whether in a studio or in organizing events or projects collectively, could sometimes go underrecognized, despite an being fundamental to art education. Serendipity was understood as another element that should be protected within the participants’ analyses of art education in the Caribbean. The idea of RAYO was determined in part from these experiences, drawing on what has already been interesting and what should be changed; it was a common thought that neither the current educational opportunities in the region completely satisfy the potential of a program focused on the region and its context.

Within this exchange, the lack of solid institutions for education in the arts and the colonial dependence that still exists in the Caribbean were raised as explicit conditions for RAYO to address. In some of the islands, there are no proper BFAs, and graduate programs are basically nonexistent. Further, some programs do not necessarily address the conditions informing cultural production from the region. The United States and Europe are, for many, the only options for higher art education, thereby enforcing still-existent colonial dependencies. It is necessary to note the economic and political costs that studying abroad might have for people who want to educate themselves in the visual arts: the increased expense creates a significant economic burden for students, which in many cases prevents them from returning to work in the Caribbean; this dependency in many ways presents unequal relations, in which the inhabitants from the region will end up as immigrants or second-class citizens in different countries. It is also interesting to note how several RAYO participants who studied outside the region, mainly in the United States and Europe, shared processes of unlearning or adapting their training experiences to the Caribbean context and almost always underwent processes of experimentation and self-direction to build other exchange opportunities and work spaces when they returned to the region. For example, when artists from the Caribbean study in the United States, much of their preparation is directed toward working in a generic, big city modeled on New York or Los Angeles. That is not necessarily bad, but the contexts and resources are different, requiring adaptation, and it becomes necessary to build support structures that correspond to what is and isn’t available in these locales.

RAYO did not emerge from nowhere, which was clear from the first meeting. It is a project in relation to other past, present, and hopefully future efforts to address art pedagogy in the region, which unfold in institutions, official academic spaces, independent organizations, workshops, and self-organized support structures and exist in the work of many artists, art historians, curators, and writers. Here, the research work of Natalie Willis, who generated a list of art-related infrastructures across the Caribbean, including academic institutions, independent nonprofits, and everything in between, provided a starting point. 3 The proposed plan is that her list will grow from contributions by the RAYO online community. Communication within the Caribbean is limited, and for people working in the arts, it can be very difficult to know what initiatives, past and present, shape our art milieu. It is therefore incredibly useful to have access to such inventory, not only to be aware of what is happening, good and bad, but most importantly to find models of action produced by people working in the region. Another important proposal of the day was the call for a collective effort to identify those who are currently working on and in the region as possible collaborators. It was agreed that collaborations should take many different forms and varied scales, from big events to one-on-one work, and be open to the entire Caribbean and its diasporas. [. . .]

For full article and footnotes, see https://www.e-flux.com/education/features/548164/unifying-agents-emancipation-and-art-education-in-the-caribbean

[Shown above: Photo by José Rozón: First RAY | RAYO | RAYON encounter in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 2022. Left to right: Iberia Pérez, Madeline Jiménez Santil, Pablo Guardiola, Yina Jiménez Suriel, Tony Cruz Pabón, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Maurice Sánchez, Tessa Mars, Yolanda Wood, Sharelly Emanuelson, and Marili Gallardo.]