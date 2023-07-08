[Many thanks to Rita Misra for bringing this item to our attention. Read original article at WMAR News.] The Baltimore Washington One Caribbean Carnival is taking place this weekend until 10:00pm Sunday, July 9.

They’re getting you ready for a weekend of Caribbean fun. The sounds of the Caribbean rang through Lexington Market.

The Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra were the cause, preparing for the Baltimore Washington One Caribbean Carnival.

A goal of the carnival is to highlight the differences in each Caribbean culture. “Each island nation definitely has distinct cultural differences whether it’s the music or the food, so for instance steel band or steel drums is very specific to Trinidad and Tobago,” Cherrie Woods, Director of Marketing and Communications at Baltimore Public Markets, said. “The steel drums are the only acoustic instrument that’s been invented in the twentieth century,” Woods said.

The carnival is happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10.

Read original article at https://www.wmar2news.com/aroundtown/steel-drums-rang-through-lexington-market-to-prepare-for-caribbean-festival