Inside Barbados’ Historic Push for Slavery Reparations

Here are excerpts from an excellent article on Barbados’ push for slavery reparations by Janell Ross (Bridgetown, Barbados), with photographs by Christopher Gregory-Rivera for TIME. For full article, visit TIME.

When we reach the dirt road leading to Drax Hall plantation, Esther Phillips suggests we stop the car. Phillips, 73, gets out and draws in a deep breath. There’s a faint, sweet smell of something akin to rum out here, about eight miles from the capital city. The dried remains of sugarcane, burned then harvested, flank the road. This is about as close as she can get.

Drax Hall, a Barbados plantation where sugar has been reaped for nearly four centuries, was for so long just an ordinary part of what Phillips understood as her wholesome childhood. She grew up nearby, skipping across the grounds to school. She remembers gathering milk from cows here, hearing stories about a relative working in the big house, caring for the child referred to as the Young Missy. She remembers her grandfather overseeing a crew of women in the plantation’s Negro (or another N word) yard. Built in the early 1650s, Drax Hall is believed to be the oldest Jacobean structure in the western hemisphere. And it’s here that enslaved Black labor and, later, people existing somewhere between slavery and freedom, did the dangerous work to make others sugar-rich.

But Phillips, the island’s first poet laureate, now describes herself as persona non grata here, something she came to believe after a conversation with a staff member when she called to request access. Road signs describing the property as private appeared around that time too, she says. Her apparent offense: In late 2021, with part of the hall in the frame, Phillips read from what she calls her Plantation Poems for a British TV crew. In spare, evocative language, they explore Phillips’ dawning factual and emotional understanding. Drax Hall—which now belongs to Richard Drax, a Conservative member of the British Parliament and part of an unbroken family line of Drax Hall heirs—was the site of untold horrors. Her island home is a place where mass production with enslaved labor was so optimized for profit that the brutal, local way was exported to other colonies.

Like Phillips, people here, and all over this region, have become increasingly insistent that apologies with meaningful recompense are overdue.

The idea that people held captive and robbed of their labor are owed reparations has been discussed by enslaved people for centuries. It shows up in 17th century Barbados court cases filed by the few who wrestled their way to freedom, says Sir Hilary Beckles, a Barbados-born historian and author of Britain’s Black Debt. The idea also occupies space in a 1775 essay by the colonial American political theorist Thomas Paine. More recently, reparations supporters have pushed past mere debate.

In the U.S., two federal reparations bills have stalled. States, cities, and institutions have taken steps on the issue, though even these relatively small-scale programs have often been met with outrage and disdain. In 2021, Evanston, Ill., moved first, launching a $10 million reparations program. Phase 1: a lottery aiming to give about 16 Black families homeownership assistance of up to $25,000 each, less than 10% of the city’s median home value. That generated significant misinformation and complaints of racial discrimination against non-Black residents. A San Francisco committee released a proposal in January calling for lump-sum payments of $5 million to eligible individuals, spurring instant backlash. Since May, a statewide California task force has made public its own reparations recommendations—40 chapters of research on resolving vast inequality—while the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice has launched a council to conduct a study of the impacts of slavery, and New York lawmakers have approved something similar.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands has apologized for its role in the slave trade. The Church of England has identified ways that one of its arms profited from enslavement and set aside a £100 million ($127.63 million) fund to address racial inequality. The new King of England has agreed to a study of the monarchy’s already documented ties to the slave trade, though the nation’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-British person in that role, has rejected calls for reparations.

On Barbados, reparations have moved from a fringe idea to a thing everyone is talking about. And this island, long regarded—some would say intentionally misconstrued—as so compliant with the colonial project that it is sometimes called Little Britain, has moved into a regional leadership position.

“Barbados is that country,” says Dorbrene O’Marde, chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparation Support Commission and vice chair of the regional CARICOM Reparations Commission. (CARICOM, or the Caribbean Community, is an intergovernmental organization with 15 member and five affiliated states.) CARICOM’s Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Reparations for Native Genocide and Slavery, five elected officials led by Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, is expected this year to request that 10 European countries begin negotiations for reparations. Almost a decade ago, CARICOM’s Reparations Commission developed a 10-point plan calling for, among other things, a careful accounting of what occurred; formal apologies; attention to the psychological and cultural toll of centuries of oppression; European funding to strengthen infrastructure, education, and health care; and debt forgiveness. European countries rebuffed this request, but an updated 10-point plan will be finalized in the next few months, O’Marde says.

This year’s demand for reparations—which will call for a Marshall Plan–like public investment, not the individual payments that have dominated the conversation elsewhere—will arrive with more force. African countries, about two decades after they were first asked, have agreed to support the claim, and CARICOM officials have built alliances with reparations activists in the U.S. The letters are expected to say the time has come to negotiate reparations to improve infrastructure and human conditions in the Caribbean. Come to the table, they will say, or prepare to see much of the Caribbean in international court. [. . .]

To understand how an island, only about 14 by 21 miles, became the arguable center of a global push for reparations, it helps to grasp its role in what Matthew Parker, author of The Sugar Barons: Family, Corruption, Empire, and War in the West Indies, described as an “agricultural revolution almost unrivaled” in terms of its “economic, political, and human consequences.”

When British settlers came to Barbados in February 1627, James Drax, one of about 50 colonists and 10 enslaved Africans who arrived on the first settler ship, decided on an inland property. [. . .] Drax was among the first Barbados colonizers to switch from other crops and grow cane with the stolen labor of Africans and their descendants exclusively, Parker tells me. Within a few years of Drax’s start in the early 1640s, he and other planters had produced so much sugar that a period on the island known as the Sugar Revolution had begun. “Barbados gets there first at a time when the price of sugar was still really, really high,” Parker explains. Other islands would follow.

The enormous profits inspired the world’s first slave codes, legislated in Barbados in 1661. The laws delineated rights and restrictions on the lives of Black and white people, and helped establish beliefs about who deserved what that are still in circulation today, Kevin Farmer, deputy director of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, tells me. The profits were so substantial that Barbados planters ranked among the investors in the British East India Company. In the 18th century, one of James Drax’s descendants helped to write the literal book—Instructions for the Management of Negros, sometimes referred to as The Instructions—on how business, in the Barbados plantocracy’s view, should be done. [. . .]

For full article, see https://time.com/6290949/barbados-reparations/

[Photographs above by Christopher Gregory-Rivera for TIME.]