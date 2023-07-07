CfP: “Unfolding the Latin American Archive”

[Many thanks to Mary Ann Gosser-Esquilín for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is a call for papers for an international symposium at Florida Atlantic University (September 21-22, 2023) and edited volume: Unfolding the Latin American Archive: New Approaches to History, Society, and Culture, co-organized by Alejandra Aguilar Dornelles (Department of Languages, Linguistics, and Comparative Literature, FAU) and Ofelia Ros (Facultad Seminario Andrés Bello, Instituto Caro y Cuervo, Bogotá, Colombia). The deadline for abstracts is July 30, 2023.

Description: In recent years, there has been a significant growth in the development of new practices and conceptualizations related to Latin American archives. For example, the Latin American Association of Archives (ALA) has set the objective of promoting new research topics, incorporating new types of archives, and deepening relationships with academics across disciplines. Along these lines, in recent years, the International Council on Archives (ICA) has implemented initiatives to share problems and achievements in relation to record keeping, effective management, preservation, as well as the care and use of global archival heritage. These changes have led to new conceptualizations of the archive, moving from the stage of custody of documents and objects—whose main objective was preservation—to a more complex understanding of its nature as a site for the contestation of power, the construction of memory and identities, building community and recovering silenced narratives and subjectivities.

Since Joan Schwartz and Terry Cook (2002) alerted us that the archive has serious consequences for administrative accountability, citizen rights, collective memory, and historical knowledge, in Latin American and Caribbean studies there has been a growing discussion about the production and preservation of documents, and the ways communities and individuals construct, contest and interact with the archive. This “archival turn” has inspired scholars—historians, anthropologists, cultural theorists, linguists, sociologists, literary critics, and more—as well as artists, writers, filmmakers, and art curators, to reconsider the relationship between archives and communities. However, conversations about the archive are often limited by focusing on the geopolitics of a specific region, historical period, language, and disciplinary boundaries.

As diverse disciplinary approaches converge in the theoretical exploration of the archive and its practices, we convene an international and interdisciplinary symposium that will lead to an edited volume. Unfolding the Latin American Archive: New Approaches to History, Society, and Culture aims to bring together scholars from varied disciplines to explore the nature of archives as socially constructed institutions, to examine the relationship of archives to notions of memory, trauma, and truth, and to discuss the role of archives in the production and circulation of knowledge and in the formation of numerous forms of contestation against social discrimination, political oppression, and systematic marginalization.

We invite scholars working on archives in their various conceptualizations within Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx studies to submit proposals that bring new insights to the processes of knowledge construction, to the dynamics of conservation and erasure, as well as to the various forms of contestation and resistance against hierarchical and dogmatic institutional, state and international policies. We call for the submission of papers that stimulate debate and contribute to knowledge of the hierarchical reproduction mechanisms that permeate the construction of archives, as well as examine long-standing spaces and practices of contestation and resistance that have an impact on our present times. Proposals that provide renewed perspectives on the intricate relationship between society, history, and cultural production in Latin America and the Caribbean will be welcomed.

Abstract Submission: Abstracts for organized panels as well as individual papers from faculty, advanced graduate students, and scholars working outside the academy are welcome. Abstracts should be 250- 300 words in length.

We are particularly interested in proposals that foster dialogue, cross geographical and disciplinary boundaries, and seek gender, racial and social justice. Individual papers and presentations will be 20 minutes, and organized panels can include 3-4 presenters (each for 20 minutes). We accept proposals written in Spanish and English.

Abstracts and panel proposals should be submitted to maguilardornelle@fau.edu / malejandraguila@gmail.com and ofelia.ros@caroycuervo.gov.co by July 30, 2023. Please also send an abbreviated CV (no more than 2 pages) with your submission.

Timeline

July 30, 2023 | Abstracts due

August 10, 2023 | Announcement of decisions for submissions

August 15, 2023 | Schedule announced

September 21-22, 2023 | International Symposium

March 1, 2024 | First full draft of chapters due to co-editors

May 1, 2024 | Comments sent out to volume participants by co-editors

June 1, 2024 | Revised draft due to co-editors

July 1, 2024 | Submission to university press

[Photo above by Josian Bruno/NotiCel. Accessed via https://www.noticel.com/ahora/20140730/en-precario-el-archivo-general-de-puerto-rico-galeria-2/]