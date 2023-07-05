Two hammerhead sharks at Lagún (Curaçao)

Sanne van den Boomen (Nu.cw) reports that two hammerhead sharks were seen recently swimming in the bay off Lagún, Curaçao.

Two hammerhead sharks were spotted off the coast of Lagun on Wednesday afternoon. The animals swam into the bay where bathers hurriedly left the water.

Scientific director Mark Verweij of Carmabi [Foundation] explained to Nu.cw that it is not surprising that the sharks seek out the shallow water. “The sharks just live here. Normally they mainly swim in deeper water, but sometimes they head for the coast.”

Verweij says there is no reason to panic. “Hammerheads are very shy and chances of something happening are not impossible, but they are small. It is special that beachgoers were able to see the animals. In some places people pay big money to see sharks.”

The scientific director says that people should above all enjoy it.

For original article, see https://nu.cw/2023/06/29/twee-hamerhaaien-voor-de-kust-van-lagun/

Also see https://www.carmabi.org/

[Photo above by Elly Heijstek.]