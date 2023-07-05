New Book: “Los corsos de Puerto Rico”

Los corsos de Puerto Rico [The Corsicans of Puerto Rico] is a new book of essays on Corsican immigrants in 19th century Puerto Rico, their contribution to commercial development, ties of solidarity, and sense of identity, by Marie Jeanne Casablanca Paoletti and Laetizia Castellani. It is published by Casa Paoli.

Description: Between the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 20th century, Corsican immigrants who left for the Caribbean and Puerto Rico were exposed to the political and legal systems of France, Spain, and finally the United States. In 1768, at the end of Genoese rule over their island of origin, the Corsicans of Puerto Rico witnessed the establishment of French sovereignty and legislation over their native island. Their arrival and establishment in Puerto Rico developed under the rule of Spain and within the framework of Spanish laws. As of 1898, as a consequence of the Spanish-American War, the United States became the dominant power dictating the law on this Caribbean island.

Marie Jeanne Casablanca-Paoletti, a native of Corsica, is professor of History in the Department of Social Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez. She has published on similar topics in journals and books. She is the author of L’émigration corse à Porto Rico, published in 1993 by Éditions Le Signet in France.

Laetizia Castellani holds a PhD in modern and contemporary history. She teaches at the University of Corsica and specializes in rural history, economics, and society. The subject of her doctoral dissertation is the Balagne (a micro region of Corsica) from the end of modern times to the beginning of the 20th century. She has published numerous articles on prominent Corsicans, occupation and management of the land/terroir, viticulture, and the relationship between cities and the interior. She has been interested in the topic of migration to Puerto Rico in the framework of a collaboration with Marie Jeanne Casablanca. She also edited the collection of essays La Corse: du local aux espaces lointains [Éditions Alain Piazzola] published in 2020. Her current research interests include the issue of women and the relationship between Corsicans and justice.

