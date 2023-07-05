Domingo Germán throws the MLB’s 24th perfect game

“Wednesday night was a historic one for New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, as he recorded Major League Baseball’s 24th perfect game during its 11-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics.” Jensen Toussaint (Al Día) writes that Domingo Germán is the first Dominican-born MLB player to accomplish this rare feat.

In MLB, a perfect game is when a pitcher allows no hits and no walks from the opposing batter throughout the game.

His perfect game is the 24th in MLB history, the fourth in Yankees history, and the first since Seattle Mariners’ Félix Hernández accomplished the feat on Aug. 15, 2012.

Germán’s perfect game was a historic one in more ways than one.

He is also the first pitcher from the Dominican Republic to throw a perfect game. He’s also on the third pitcher born outside the United States to throw a perfect game, joining Hernandez (from Venezuela) adn Dennis Martínez (from Nicaragua, who accomplished the feat on June 28, 1991).

In addition, the 11-0 margin marked the most lopsided perfect game ever.

When asked about the feat of throwing a perfect game, Germán highlights the rarity of it.

[Photo above by Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images): OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching a no-hit perfect game against the Oakland Athletics defeating them 11-0 at RingCentral Coliseum on June 28, 2023 in Oakland, California.]