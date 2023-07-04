Drone Photo Award: “Dominican Republic Haiti Daily Life”

In “Drone Photo Award winners capture the extraordinary beauty of the ordinary” (posted in NPR’s Goats and Soda: STORIES OF LIFE IN A CHANGING WORLD), Bec Roldan featured this year’s Drone Photo Award winning photos, including “Rice Processing,” by Md Tanveer Hassan Rohan (Bangladesh); “Ramadan meals among the ruins in Idlib, Syria,” by Mouneb Taim (Turkey); and “Dominican Republic Haiti Daily Life,” by Matias Delacroix (Argentina/Chile/Venezuela).

Sometimes a (camera’s) eye in the sky can cast new light on the world we live in – highlighting changes or celebrating beauty we might be oblivious to on ground level.

And that’s what you’ll see in the winners from this year’s Drone Photo Award winners. From a bird’s eye view, a bright yellow rice field in Bangladesh turns into a symmetrical pattern, a precisely-designed Polish playground looks like a mosaic of precious stones and a holy religious tradition amid the crumbles of a war-ravaged city in Syria conjures up both sorrow and holiness.

The photography competition, now in its sixth year, received nearly 14,000 images from amateur and professional photographers from 104 countries for the nine categories of the competition. All photos were taken from above using a drone.

Drone photography offers “the possibility to see things differently,” says Emanuela Ascoli, head of photography for National Geographic-France and one of this year’s judges. It allows you “to have a global perception of a landscape or scene.”

Ascoli says the caliber of submissions was more impressive than ever this year, making it tough for the judges. To earn an award, the photo must “transmit some emotion,” says Ascoli. “It must teach you something that you might not have known before.” And all of this “should be done in a beautiful, elegant way.”

Here’s a look at some of those award-winning photos and honorable mentions from around the world, including the countries of the Global South that Goats and Soda covers. [. . .]

Chaos at the border

“Dominican Republic Haiti Daily Life” depicts the everyday “chaos on the northern border between the two countries,” says freelance photographer Matias Delacroix. They share the island of Hispaniola.

The Associated Press and the Pulitzer Center sent Delacroix, who is now based in Venezuela, to the border for a special assignment. The border is crowded with people on a daily basis, says Delacroix. “[Haitians] try to pass legally to the Dominican Republic, some to trade, others to flee the current violence in Haiti.” Drone photography allowed him to “show this chaos in a subtle way, without harming any migrant” and to convey “the amount of people that want to pass from one place to another that from the ground can not be seen in its totality.”

For Delacroix, this photo highlights the common human experience of migration, which is part of his own story — he was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but then his family moved to Chile. “Many of us in one way or another have had to migrate from where we were born, that is why I identified a lot with this story and with this photo.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/07/02/1185057482/drone-photo-award-winners-capture-the-extraordinary-beauty-of-the-ordinary

[Photo above by Matias Delacroix: Haitians seeking to enter the Dominican Republic — the two countries share an island — mass at the border.]