Call for Submissions: The Caribbean International Film Fest 2023

Based in Birmingham, England, and organized by festival director Denyce Blackman, the Caribbean International Film Fest (CIFF) is now accepting submissions for 2023. The deadline for submissions is midnight (BST), August 11th, 2023. The festival will take place from September 30 to October 1, 2023, at the Midlands Arts Centre (Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom).

Description: The Caribbean International Film Fest is the premiere festival in the UK celebrating contemporary stories from Caribbean filmmakers. Launching at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham, UK on September 30th, CIFF will platform a range of memorable films over an exciting weekend of pop-up events in the West Midlands.

Films of all lengths will be accepted via FilmFreeway from June 20th through August 11th, 2023.

CIFF’s call for submissions provides the opportunity for both experienced and emerging filmmakers to share their work internationally. If you are of Caribbean descent or have lived in the Caribbean for 3+ years, you are welcome to submit your films; multiple submissions are permitted.

Beyond submissions received via FilmFreeway, Caribbean Pop-Up Cinema will also consider film recommendations from the CIFF2023 selection committee and industry colleagues.

Awards & Prizes

Best Feature Film – All films over 40 minutes are automatically considered for this award

Best Short Film – All films under 40 minutes are automatically considered for this award

Best Animation – All films which consist of more than 75% original animated material are automatically considered for this award.

Best Student Film – All student films are automatically considered for this award

Sweet Lime Award – celebrating films which capture authentic portraits of Caribbean life, set within the region, with fascinating, well-told stories. All submissions are automatically considered for this award.

Rules & Terms

Films must be in English or subtitled.

Filmmakers should be of first- or second-generation Caribbean descent, have Caribbean citizenship, or be living in a Caribbean country for 3+ years. Along with your submission, please include what your connection is to the Caribbean, including your birth country and where you are currently based (e.g. I was born and raised in St Lucia, but moved to the UK as a teenager/ My parents are from Jamaica, but I was born in the USA and am still here/ I was born in France but have been living in Barbados since May 2019).

You must own all the rights to your submission.

By submitting your film, you grant permission for your film’s theatrical screenings at venues associated with Caribbean International Film Fest during the period of the Festival.

By submitting your film, you agree that the trailer or clips of your film can be used for promotional purposes if selected.

If your film is selected, you should be willing to provide filmmaker information, further film details, a film trailer if available, and other associated promotional materials.

CIFF accepts film of all genres, but promotional films are not eligible (e.g. films promoting tourism, charitable appeals, etc.)

Films should be submitted by midnight, August 11th, 2023. [BST]

Do you have questions? Please visit www.caribbeancinema.org or email caribbeanpopupcinema@gmail.com.

For more information, see https://filmfreeway.com/CaribbeanInternationalFilmFest