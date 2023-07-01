Marta Aponte Alsina: “Memories of Empire” * (Review)

“Memories of Empire” by Marta Aponte Alsina. Translated by David Auerbach.

[We are grateful to have received permission from the author and translator to post this review of The Museum of the Old Colony: An Art Installation by Pablo Delano, edited by Laura Katzman (University of Virginia Press, 2023), in its entirety. *This essay was originally published in El Post Antillano, April 15, 2023.

According to Pablo Delano, the motive behind this traveling museum, which expands with each iteration, is “rage”— the anger that in ancient epics gave rise to war. That motive, perhaps the most immediate response to a situation as degrading as the subordination of an entire people to the interests of another, is mixed with what its creator calls humor, an understandable nuance.

A museum that feeds on an incessant accumulation of objects invites us to reflect on the obsessions of an iconic figure of modernity: the collector. In European history, the impulse to collect can be seen as a funereal art. An example is Aby M. Warburg’s Mnemosyne Atlas (1924-1929). Warburg lived during the heyday of colonial anthropology. He even traveled to the United States and dared to interpret his encounters with Native peoples. His time on earth coincided with the sense of decline and loss of values in Western cultures.

To ward off this sense of loss, Warburg assembled a collection of images on paper, the Mnemosyne Atlas: seventy-nine wooden panels covered with thousands of images cut out from books, magazines, and newspapers, which synthesized concepts from art history. His work is commemorated to this day at the London-based Warburg Institute. From this method of visual memory emerged the daring and dazzling book The Art of Memory (1966), by Frances A. Yates, about ancient mnemonic systems that did not rely on memorizing the written word but on impressing mental images of people and places on memory.

Another intellectual who has been heavily cited in the Puerto Rican archipelago in recent times, specifically in discussions concerning the 20th-century vicissitudes of Puerto Rico, is Walter Benjamin. In terms of dissemination, his thesis on history and his essay on art in the age of mechanical reproduction are often mentioned, along with his essay on the collector, and his desire to assemble a work based on intercalated quotes and references.

Pablo Delano’s installation The Museum of the Old Colony is a collection of objects and quotes related to the political and social history of Puerto Rico, interpreted as the property or “unincorporated territory” that belongs to, yet is not part of, the United States of America. The installation can be compared to that collection of perversities that Jorge Luis Borges included in his short-story collection A Universal History of Infamy (1935). Unlike Borges, however, who hovers around his subjects with the air of an inquisitive reader of distant adventures, the Delano “museum” is a raw and visceral exercise. It is, as should be underscored, an epic of the baser instincts of the still-current imperial gaze. Although its bluntest images might be challenged in the present climate of “wokeness,” the relationships that sustain them have survived the fleeting forms of a self-governing protocol that has finally unraveled in recent years.

Delano, like so many people in the Caribbean, is the son of a family of immigrants. He witnessed the decades of the meteoric rise of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, which almost immediately collapsed as a captivating creature in the transition years between the Cold War and the apotheosis of neoliberalism. His archive is a selection of documents of imperial infamies. The central thematic axis: the degradations of a hypocritically benevolent imperial regime mounted on a controlling military apparatus. His repertoire includes toys, souvenirs, images, detritus, symbolic objects, and a dense photographic archive marked by the most disconcerting and racist overtones imaginable. It is, materially, a set of images and three-dimensional objects displayed in showcases or arranged with other objects. The imperialist photographs and the books devoted to characterizing the “natives,” or to promoting a tourism “of the Black man and coconut palm” (Luis Palés Matos), comprise one of its rabid axes.

As a Puerto Rican who supports independence, I have been fixated by these images and have attempted to trace their origins. I have not been to the expanded installation, so the experience of the full sensory environment eludes me, yet I have the excellent photographs and essays in the catalogue from its run at James Madison University in Virginia, which was curated and edited by the scholar Laura Katzman.1 The catalogue contains an inventory of 123 objects that together trigger a highly charged roller coaster of emotions: laughter, indignation, and astonishment, along with the evocations of images that in another time—back when advertising and ad-men were king in the 1950s—successfully generated false illusions.

I will point out some of the categories in this atlas of our collective memory: photos and caricatures from early-twentieth-century tabloids, like those from Punch magazine, with captions penned by barbarian correspondents2; tourist propaganda from the 1950s; toys (the little rope monkeys, the Miss Puerto Rico Barbie, the jíbaritos); knickknacks and stationery that allude to the bureaucratic apparatus of the colonial administration and its sacred figures, such as the small bust of Theodore Roosevelt; clothing (the pith helmets worn by mid-nineteenth-century annexationist Criollos, or, in contrast, a maid’s uniform evoking the poor girls who were educated for “export”); found objects destined for the trash bin, such as soda bottles and cans; useful objects with their own heavily imbedded symbolism, such as the machete; logos; souvenirs; rows of desiccated coconuts; Indigenous artifacts; quotes from books that mirror the colonial gaze of the invaders in their first contacts with the “natives” of all social classes (without any specific authors cited).3 One example: “The whites, therefore, of Porto Rico must be considered in an entirely different sense from European and North American whites. They represent a genus of their own, the Porto Rican whites” (George Milton Fowles, Down in Porto Rico, New York, 1906).

The installation could be read as a bizarre repository from a circus of monstrosities (the refuse that the evolution of capitalism has jettisoned in its most recent stages), if it were not for the fact that rage can also open a space for a range of nuances and questions. Who created these images, what gazes do they express, what gazes were they intended for, who were their recipients, what memories do they evoke, what impressions do they continue to impart?

As for the imperial gaze of the producers, from tabloid journalists to academic anthropologists (Franz Boas even measured skulls of children in Utuado as part of his work for the Scientific Survey of Porto Rico and the Virgin Islands, New York, 1919),4 some aspects can be critically read: the animalization of invaded cultures and traces of a certain erotic exoticism; the sardonic or melancholic gaze of “manifest destiny” nuanced by the “white man’s burden.” To the descendants of those who marked our elders in this way: Will it cause them shame, or a desire to know more about the delusional discourse of racial supremacy and its effects not only on their unincorporated territories, but on the life of the planet as a whole?

The differences seem tenuous between the rows of coconuts, the tourist images of soft, white flesh conjured by Sinclair Lewis’ Babbitt in the 1930s, and the advertisements for the campaign to promote tourism in the recently installed Commonwealth. The “native” is always in the background, represented by the waiters who serve beachside cocktails.

The active, desirous gaze, even when conceived by local intermediaries, still resonates as the distant Other. I don’t know how American viewers inheriting these privileges might have understood this exhibition, although after listening to the statements about Puerto Rico in the video that accompanies the exhibition (accessible from a page in the catalogue), it would seem that for the mainstream (media and audience), Puerto Ricans continue to be a dark, insignificant, pitiful yet smiling people.

We Puerto Ricans, however, were also formed by the objects of this propaganda avalanche. We are the characters interpreted and questioned: Former San Juan mayor Felisa Rincón de Gautier pictured on a New York City rooftop waving a little Puerto Rican flag, or throwing snowballs in that wintry scene she imported to San Juan, which Antonio Martorell’s intervention brought to the aesthetic level of a Christmas postcard; the little Puerto Rican boy dressed like a cowboy; the “negritos” and Mama Inés (the Boricua version of Aunt Jemima); the fact that Old Colony, the soft drink that inspired the name of the installation, continues to be produced (only) in this territory—What do all these cruel representations of ourselves tell us? Each of these things could be the subject of a monographic study, hence the complexity of this “museum.” Each of its hundreds of pieces, viewed up close, would not only reveal those threads of the past that are manifested in a present moment (Benjamin), but would insinuate a constellation of associations worthy of further study: the places of origin and production of the materials, iconographic models, the historical spaces where the prototypes were designed, as well as the corresponding markets, global movements, and sales.

Having intimately experienced some of these objects from the period of the Cold War, I can appreciate the invitation to remember them, and to remember, before the photograph of the Stahl Natural History Museum, the latent traces of times before the U.S. invasion in 1898. Aside from reveling in imported Christmas trees and miniature farm toys, we also visited that now-shuttered museum, which was once located in Muñoz Rivera Park.

If sentimental, sensationalist and derivative art—provocative of a certain false consciousness and nostalgia for “better times”—tends to flourish in years of loss, souvenirs, like the specimens captured on tourist safaris, in their radical falsehood and absent the reproductive power they had in their time, unexpectedly unite tourists with those who are represented. It is not a question of nostalgia for lost times, since their radical cruelty is terrible, but a mnemonic connection: an art of memory based on the installation of ordinary objects whose barbarity initially went undetected.

The representation also evokes another Puerto Rico with now remote associations: the radio and its invisible impact; television and its canned entertainments from the Cold War: spies and cowboys competing with the local programing of musical variety, cooking, comedy, and soap operas.

Pablo Delano, as collector of this museum of colonial horrors, continues to accumulate them like someone exploring the remains of a battlefield. By assembling them in thematic sections, he provokes the ironic jab, the guilty smile, the discomfort, the pain, and the shame that shake the “stability” of the old colony. This collection is an archive of the documents of barbarism. The Museum of the Old Colony, in its hundreds of pathetic, dreadful, and sorrowful objects, has the effect of a brutal truth, without the interference of meddling sponsors, overarching dogmas, or the possibility of becoming seductive merchandise. Its balance is the perplexity of recognition: one of the marks of strong art in these times when art has become discredited.

References:

1 Book design by Carissa Henriques, with interpretive essays by Laura Katzman, César Salgado, Amanda Guzmán, Laura Roulet, Beth Hinderliter, and a foreword by Marianne Ramírez Aponte, in addition to annotations by Pablo Delano and Ángel A. García Jr., and a bibliography compiled by Laura Katzman and Lydia Davis.

2 From books from the time of the 1898 invasion and the first decade of the U.S. occupation and from the tabloid press.

3 These are indicated in an appendix to the catalogue as the list of objects exhibited.

4 “The Anthropometry of Porto Rico,” American Journal of Physical Anthropology, vol. III, no. 2 (1920).

Marta Aponte Alsina is among the most eminent writers and active voices in contemporary Puerto Rican literature. As a storyteller, novelist, editor, and literary critic, her works often involve rigorous historical research and insightful meditations on Puerto Rican identity and Caribbean culture. Her most recent novels are PR 3: Aguirre (2018) and La muerte feliz de William Carlos Williams (2015). In 2014, Aponte was awarded the Nilita Vientós Gastón Chair by the Women and Gender Studies Program at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. In 2018, she was included on Publisher’s Weekly list of “12 Essential Spanish-Language Female Authors,” selected by Cristina Rivera Garza who called Aponte “a ferociously intelligent writer.”

David Auerbach is a professor in the Graduate Program in Translation, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. He specializes in cultural, literary, and legal translation. He holds a PhD in Comparative Literature from the City University of New York Graduate School and University Center. He has numerous published translations, most notably for major museums and cultural institutions in the United States, Europe, and Puerto Rico.

[Photos above provided by the artist, Pablo Delano.]

