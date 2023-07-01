Daniel Lind Ramos at the Saõ Paulo Biennial 2023

Puerto Rico Art News reports that Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind Ramos has been selected for the 35th edition of the Saõ Paulo Biennial 2023. “Choreographies of the Impossible” will open on September 6 and will remain on view through to December 10, 2023.

São Paulo Biennial has announced the full list of participating artists for the 35th edition, titled Choreographies of the Impossible and scheduled to open on 6 September to 10 December 2023. The curatorial team, consisting of Manuel Borja-Villel, Grada Kilomba, Diane Lima and Hélio Menezes, have selected a whopping total of 120 artists whose works address the urgencies of today’s world and echo the experiences of diasporas and indigenous people via local and international dialogues.

‘The participants in this Biennial challenge the impossible in its most varied and incalculable forms,’ the curators said. ‘They live in impossible contexts, develop strategies of circumvention, cross limits, and escape from the impossibilities of the world in which they live. They deal with total violence, the impossibility of life in full freedom, inequalities, and their artistic expressions are transformed by the very impossibilities of our time. This Biennial embraces the impossible, the choreographies of the impossible, as a politics of movement and political movements interwoven into artistic expressions. It is an invitation to move among artists who transcend the idea of a progressive, linear, western time. Impossibility is the guiding thread and the main criterion that guides the selection of these participants.’ [. . .]



