Lecture: Sienna Brown “Master of My Fate”

The Centre for Reparation Research (CRR) at the University of the West Indies-Mona invites you to a lecture by author Sienna Brown: “Master of My Fate: Deportee William Buchanan from Jamaica’s Sam Sharpe War, 1831-32.”

This hybrid event will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:00pm (JMT) at the UWI Regional Headquarters, Dr. Aleem Mohammed Room. Zoom link on request.

RSVP by phone (876) 561-0025 or email reparation.research@uwimona.edu.jm