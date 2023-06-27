Edwidge Danticat Wins The PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the Short Story

This year, Edwidge Danticat was selected to receive The PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the Short Story. Danticat will be honored at the annual PEN/Malamud Award Ceremony, held in partnership with American University, on Friday, December 1, 2023. More information on the ceremony will be made available this fall. For more information, see the PEN/Faulkner Foundation site.

