[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention.] Mee-Lai Stone (The Guardian) writes about Luis Alberto Rodríguez’s photography and his new book, O: “These diverse studio nudes by Dominican-American artist Luis Alberto Rodriguez explore identity, spirituality and the free-falling nature of life itself.”

“O is an ambitious new book by Dominican-American artist Luis Alberto Rodriguez. Using a cast of different bodies, ages, backgrounds and identities, Rodriguez sculpts a series of studio nudes oscillating between power and a loss of control. O is published by Loose Joints.” [All photographs: Luis Alberto Rodríguez.] Here are excerpts from his photo gallery at The Guardian:

Luis Alberto Rodriguez writes: ‘The thickest fog has engulfed us. Hopelessness and despair have taken hold as we attempt to hold on to the familiar.’

Luis Alberto Rodriguez trained as a dancer at the Juilliard School, performing worldwide for 15 years before turning to photography. Now, he continues to study the human form’s movement, often using his subject’s body sculpturally and abstractly.

Rodriguez frames his striking nudes in dialogue with images of tasseography – the practice of divination through coffee-cup reading that runs through Rodriguez’s Dominican heritage – to spiritually engage with the force and beauty of those who appear, and disappear, before his camera. [. . .]

Also influenced by French philosopher Simone Weil, Rodriguez draws a line between his portraits and Weil’s mystic thought, in search of purity and the relationship between suffering and transcendence.

The title of the book – the letter O – speaks to this transcendence: between a noise, a gasp, an exhale, a cycle, all sounds, an open symbol, a zero, a reset. [. . .]

For full photo gallery and text, visit https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2023/jun/21/the-new-nude-collapsing-bodies-in-pictures-luis-alberto-rodriguez

[ ‘Oscillating between power and a loss of control’ … an image from Luis Alberto Rodriguez’s O.]