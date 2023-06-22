What’s on Our Nightstands: “Master of My Fate”

I am about to embark on a new literary journey: Master of My Fate (Vintage Australia, 2019), a novel (based on a true story) by Jamaican-born writer Sienna Brown. [This novel won the MUD Literary Prize is for the best debut literary novel by an Australian writer.]

Description: Based on a true story, Master of My Fate is a novel about one man’s journey to become his own master, from the plantation world in Jamaica, through to eventual freedom in colonial New South Wales.

His name was William Buchanan, and he lived an extraordinary life. Born a slave in Jamaica, he escaped the gallows three times. A rebel in the Baptist War of 1831-32 led to his transportation across the world as one of the convicts sent to the Colony of New South Wales.

This is a story not only about a boy who fought against all odds in search of freedom, but also about a world not so long ago, when the violence of colonisation was in full force. It is a story of Jamaica, and Australia, but at its heart, it is a story about how one lives a life, whether slave or free man.

Steeped in history but full of lessons that resonate for us today, William Buchanan’s coming-of-age tale of survival and fate is a thrilling tale told in a singular voice, from a startling new talent in Australian writing.

Sienna Brown was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and grew up in Canada. But it wasn’t until a move to Sydney that she came across William Buchanan’s story and was struck with a sense of fate – this story of a lost man far from home resonated with her own feelings of displacement. A lifelong storyteller and daughter of Jamaican parents, Sienna was captivated by William’s story and the way it intersected with her own cultural background. She is a professional dancer, film editor, and documentary director by trade, and worked at Sydney Living Museums, where she first came across William’s story. She is currently working on her second novel.

For purchasing information, see https://www.penguin.com.au/books/master-of-my-fate-9780143787532

For more information on the author, see https://www.siennabrown.com.au/book