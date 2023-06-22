The Zora Neale Hurston Writing Fellowship (Bard College)

The Zora Neale Hurston Writing Fellowship at Bard College welcomes five writers for its 2023 Summer Residency Program. One of the fellows, Alcira Forero-Peña [shown at botton right] will focus on lack of water and land, as part of present-day conditions of Afro-Colombians in Barú—a peninsula south of Cartagena, Colombia, which is “being sold as [a] ‘paradisiac’ and ‘pristine’” place for the highest bidder. Forero-Peña writes that “‘baruleros’ have been left without land that used to be a source of their livelihood.” Jennifer Wai-Lan Strodl (Bard College) writes about the fellows and fellowship. [Thanks, Peter Jordens!]

Now in its second year, the Zora Neale Hurston Writing Fellowship at Bard College welcomes its cohort of five writers, Alcira Forero-Peña, Yu-Yun Hsieh, Juliana Nalerio, Amira Pierce, and Natallia Stelmak Schabner, this summer. The Hurston Fellows are in residence for three weeks from June 8 through June 28. During their residency, fellows are residing on Bard College at Simon’s Rock campus with housing and meals provided. Founded and directed by Visiting Associate Professor of Literature and American Studies Donna Ford Grover, the Hurston Fellowship enables writers from all disciplines who have not had the opportunity to develop their scholarship, and supports writers who are currently employed as adjuncts or visiting professors with terminal degrees and who have not yet published a book-length work.



The Hurston Fellowship recognizes the particular challenges that BIPOC women encounter in the academy. Few BIPOC women are tenured or tenure track and most occupy precarious positions at their academic institutions. It is not the aim of the fellowship to increase the number of BIPOC women to the pool of tenure and tenure-track applicants. The program exists to assist these underrepresented voices into the publication of their works. During their residency, each Hurston Fellow spends their time working, writing, and researching independently on dedicated projects.



“My work is about the people from a small place in the Caribbean that has changed a lot from the 1970s, and yet in April 2023 its population of Afro-Colombians do not have running water while wealthy new ‘neighbors’ do not seem to have that problem,” says Alcira Forero-Peña about her Hurston Fellowship project. “The town of Barú in the ‘island’ of Barú is being sold as ‘paradisiac’ and ‘pristine’ for and by ‘blancos’ or ‘white’ Colombians and foreigners, who little by little bought land on the island, by diverse means, and today’s native ‘baruleros’ have been left without land that used to be a source of their livelihood. The sea, a vital source of food and some income, increasingly is corralled by the hotels and villas whose owners do not want their guests to be ‘bothered’ with boats passing through so fishing is dwindling. What else has changed? The world has changed in and around Baruleros and this is the focus of my work.” [. . .]



“For many adjuncts the path to writing and research is closed. The institutions where they labor do not offer funds or sabbaticals for such work. The Hurston Fellowship is one way to help these women find time for their own work. Zora Neale Hurston was one of the first independent scholars—writing on an array of subjects from anthropology to fiction. Like Hurston, our fellows, without institutional support, must make their own way through the world of publication and research,” says Grover. [. . .]

Alcira Forero-Peña received her PhD in anthropology, with a dissertation “To Stand on Their Own. Women’s Higher Education in Contemporary Kerala, India,” from The City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School in 2004 and an MA in cultural anthropology from Hunter College, CUNY in 1994. She has been an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Social Science at LaGuardia Community College, CUNY since 2010, where she has taught Cultural Anthropology, Peoples and Cultures of the Caribbean, and Urban Anthropology. She has also taught at Lehman College, CUNY; University of Colorado at Denver; and Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, where she was a Fulbright Scholar and visiting professor. She has been the recipient of a Carnegie Grant, Mellon Foundation Fellowship, Professional Staff Congress-CUNY Research Award to conduct ethnographic research conducted in Cartagena (Barú Island), Colombia; among others. Her publications include “Of Beauty and ‘Beauties’: Female Identities and Body Image in Colombia,” in Body Image and Identity in Contemporary Societies: Psychoanalytic, Social, Cultural and Aesthetic Perspectives (Routledge, 2015), and “Kerala (India) Notes for a Future Comparative Study between Their Societies” in Colombia e India en Perspectiva (2009). She has presented and given lectures in India, Canada, Argentina, and throughout the US. [. . .]

For more information, see https://www.bard.edu/news/releases/pr/fstory.php?id=19416