Ricardo Alberto Maldonado: Academy of American Poets

Sophia Nguyen (Washington Post) announced Ricardo Alberto Maldonado as the next head of Academy of American Poets. She writes, “Maldonado, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, will be the organization’s first Latino leader.”

The Academy of American Poets announced Wednesday that poet and translator Ricardo Alberto Maldonado will be its next executive director and president.

The academy, founded in 1934, is one of the country’s leading literary nonprofits: It established April as National Poetry Month and brings verse to a wide audience through its Poem-a-Day series, which has more than 330,000 daily subscribers. It is also the largest annual funder of poets in the United States, awarding more than $1.3 million a year to hundreds of writers at various stages of their careers.

Maldonado, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, will be the organization’s first Latino leader. He comes to the role from the 92nd Street Y, an arts nonprofit in New York, where he co-directed the poetry center and founded a writing workshop for high school students.

Equipping young people with poetic language has always felt vital to Maldonado as a former teacher: “It’s not only that they have a right to set the terms that define their lives or what they see in their lives,” he said. “It’s what they can see in the future.”

I spoke to Maldonado by video about poetry — what first drew him to the form, the writers he loves to teach and finding poetry in the everyday. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Do you remember when or how you first were drawn to poetry as a reader?

A: I was young — I was about 15 or 16 — and my father had just died from cancer. My high school teacher gave me a copy of A.E. Housman’s “To an Athlete Dying Young,” which struck me as emblematic of all the questions that I was facing. Poetry made room for my questions, made room for my life.

I’m grateful to have had a pretty comprehensive education in Puerto Rico. In 10th grade, I was reading Don Quixote, for example, and “The Poem of the Cid,” an early Spanish epic. And I remember when Neruda spread like wildfire in high school — it just felt like the right time for him to stake claim in our hearts.

But the poem that transformed me was Housman. Because poetry became such an essential part of how I saw the world, and how the world made itself legible to me, I feel like it is my responsibility to make that happen for younger generations.

Q: What drew you to this position at the Academy of American Poets?

A: The opportunity to raise the academy’s already elevated profile and to serve communities that have not been served as intentionally in the past — say, Puerto Rico — felt very important to me, as did celebrating the linguistic diversity within and outside our borders. I have many friends who write in Spanish within the greater United States, and I can’t wait for writers in this country and around the world to engage with that work. [. . .]

For full interview, see https://www.washingtonpost.com/books/2023/06/21/ricardo-alberto-maldonado-american-academy-poets/

[Photo above by Nancy Crampton: Poet and translator Ricardo Alberto Maldonado will be the next executive director and president of the Academy of American Poets.]